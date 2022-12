If we’re serious about addressing Chicago’s pandemic-era traffic fatality epidemic, as well as reducing congestion and pollution, and fighting climate change, we’re going to have to break a few eggs to make that omelet. That means city officials must implement modern, world-class street designs that prioritize the safety of all road users – especially people on foot, bike, and other micro-mobility devices – instead of clinging to the 20th Century mindset they must make it as convenient as possible to drive and park cars.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO