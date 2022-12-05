ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days

If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
Have The Grinch Or Santa Deliver Your Christmas Tree in NJ!

If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, it’s not too late! Not only is it not too late, but you may also be able to give your family one of the most magical Christmas traditions ever!. This small business is doing Christmas tree deliveries like you’ve never...
What’s The Deal With All The Unleashed Dogs In Mays Landing, NJ?

It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiment on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Mays Landing in Atlantic County. Apparently, it's pretty common for people to come across dogs freely roaming around certain neighborhoods. While I'm no "Karen", I do believe in practicing good safety when it comes to my pets. Truth be told, no dog should EVER be off-leash if on walk.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Gov. Murphy to undergo surgery

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday, but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
These Things are Why New Jerseyans Are So Ornery

If you ask outsiders what they first notice about people who live in Jersey, you're bound to get two answers. 1. We're always in a rush. 2. We always seem angry. Last night I went to a supermarket in Galloway, and as I waited in line for express lane non-compliers to finish checking out, I came up with a list of things that annoyed me about shopping in a Jersey supermarket. I'll bet you can think of a few too!
NJ travelers: The REAL ID deadline has been extended

Your standard driver's license will be enough to get you on a domestic flight until at least May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it's extending the REAL ID enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. It's on that date...
Marlton, NJ, Man Sentenced for Illegal Gun Possession

A man from Marlton has been sentenced on charges related to him illegally possessing firearms. On Monday, 51-year-old Gregory Carleton was sentenced to five years in state prison on each of three counts of possession of a handgun without a permit and 18 months on each of three counts of unlawful transport and/or sale of a firearm, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
MARLTON, NJ
Northfield NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

