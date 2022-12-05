Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: 3 Charged for Murdering Mays Landing, NJ, Man; 1 Remains on the Run
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
Miracle Hudson River rescue: Pup saved after swimming from NYC to NJ
EDGEWATER — Move over Captain Sully. There is a new hero on the Hudson. Members of Edgewater Fire Company #1 rescued a six-month-old 50-pound service dog named Bear that swam across the Hudson River from Manhattan to New Jersey early Tuesday morning. The Leonberger Bernese mix was found under...
Woman Falls from Atlantic City Expressway Overpass in Winslow Twp., NJ in Broad Daylight
It was a tense situation above the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp. for woman who fell from an overpass and the first responders hoping to save her. The incident took place around 1:30 in the afternoon last Thursday near Exit 41 on the Expressway after police received reports of a woman sitting on the ledge of the overpass.
This Amazing Town Has Been Named The Coolest In All Of New Jersey
New Jersey has some of the most beautiful small towns in America, and maybe even the world. Is it even possible to choose just one as the coolest in New Jersey?. It turns out that is exactly the question one website, Far & Wide, wanted to answer, so they came up with a mega-list of the coolest small town in every state in the nation.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Underrated Attraction
It’s pretty hard to be an attraction here in New Jersey and fly under the radar. Tons of people visit and enjoy the Garden State, and those of us who live here, we’re not exactly good at keeping secrets. So how can an attraction in New Jersey land in the “underrated” category?
New study says this is the favorite Christmas treat in NJ
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, there is zero calorie counting. It’s the best time to indulge and enjoy some of the best food you’ll have all year. That being said, it’s really the sweets we’re more interested in. Cookie making and dessert baking are traditions for a...
Mt. Holly, NJ, Man Sentenced For Possession With Intent to Distribute Crystal Meth
A man from Mount Holly has been sentenced to seven years in prison in connection to a case involving a large amount of crystal methamphetamine last year. 54-year-old Richard Mallinson had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. On March 23, 2021, members of...
Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days
If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
Have The Grinch Or Santa Deliver Your Christmas Tree in NJ!
If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, it’s not too late! Not only is it not too late, but you may also be able to give your family one of the most magical Christmas traditions ever!. This small business is doing Christmas tree deliveries like you’ve never...
This Is Why People Are Moving Out Of New Jersey More Than Any Other State
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we were named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. First, let's talk about...
What’s The Deal With All The Unleashed Dogs In Mays Landing, NJ?
It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiment on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Mays Landing in Atlantic County. Apparently, it's pretty common for people to come across dogs freely roaming around certain neighborhoods. While I'm no "Karen", I do believe in practicing good safety when it comes to my pets. Truth be told, no dog should EVER be off-leash if on walk.
Gov. Murphy to undergo surgery
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday, but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
These Things are Why New Jerseyans Are So Ornery
If you ask outsiders what they first notice about people who live in Jersey, you're bound to get two answers. 1. We're always in a rush. 2. We always seem angry. Last night I went to a supermarket in Galloway, and as I waited in line for express lane non-compliers to finish checking out, I came up with a list of things that annoyed me about shopping in a Jersey supermarket. I'll bet you can think of a few too!
Too many lawsuits in NJ? Critics say this is costing us all big bucks
With so many lawsuits constantly being filed, the civil justice system in New Jersey has been ranked as one of the most costly in the nation. The American Tort Reform Foundation put the Garden State on the Judicial Hellhole watch list. “They’re concerned that some of the changes in the...
See ‘The Nutcracker Rocks’ — NJ twist on the holiday classic
For a lot of people, it isn’t the Christmas season without The Nutcracker. But the Axelrod theater, one of the preeminent theaters in New Jersey, presents an updated rock version this holiday season with a Jersey twist. Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's (AXCBT,) Monmouth County’s only professional ballet company is...
More NJ kids are doing college online — Here’s why it’s better
A growing number of New Jersey residents are opting to go to college online instead of attending a traditional college or university with a campus, according to an article by David Matthau on NJ1015.com. In the article, he goes on to say that this trend is playing out nationally, which...
Most Popular Baby Names For New Jersey In The Past Five Years
2022 is winding down and pretty soon we’ll know which baby names were the most popular in New Jersey, so we thought it would be a good idea to check out our most popular names over the past half-decade. We all know there are lots of little Noahs and...
Auditions for Pete Davidson Movie Filming in NJ; Partial Nudity
A new movie filming late in late December and early next year in New Jersey and New York is casting three day-player roles with very specific types in mind. Two of the roles require old folks getting (partially) naked. The movie, called Home will star Pete Davidson, the former Saturday...
NJ travelers: The REAL ID deadline has been extended
Your standard driver's license will be enough to get you on a domestic flight until at least May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it's extending the REAL ID enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. It's on that date...
Marlton, NJ, Man Sentenced for Illegal Gun Possession
A man from Marlton has been sentenced on charges related to him illegally possessing firearms. On Monday, 51-year-old Gregory Carleton was sentenced to five years in state prison on each of three counts of possession of a handgun without a permit and 18 months on each of three counts of unlawful transport and/or sale of a firearm, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
