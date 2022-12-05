ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Condemned apartment building had police activity 53 times before weekend fire

By Steve Simpson
 6 days ago

The investigation continues into a massive fire inside a condemned apartment building over the weekend.

The blaze broke out in the four-story structure in the 2300 of Lyndale Avenue South around 7 Saturday morning. Officials say several squatters were inside, one of them having to jump from a second floor to escape the flames.

WCCO Television reports that despite being condemned in July, police have been called to the address a total of 53 times in the past year for various issues, including trespassing, narcotics, and in one instance a death just last month.

Minneapolis, MN
