Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Report: 49ers believe WR Deebo Samuel avoided major injury
It didn’t look good when the 49ers carted wide receiver Deebo Samuel off the field Sunday against the Buccaneers. He got his ankle caught under a Bucs defender and immediately reached for his knee. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that the 49ers believe Samuel avoided a major injury though.
Cardinals officially eliminated in NFC West
The Arizona Cardinals entered Week 14 with the possibility of both being eliminated from contention for the NFC West division title and from playoff contention. Even before the Cardinals play Monday night, their only mathematical hopes were crushed. The San Francisco 49ers picked up their ninth win of the season,...
Auburn expected to hire former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator
The Tigers are zeroing in on an intriguing OC hire.
Jaguars snap ugly losing streak to Titans behind Trevor Lawrence's 4 touchdowns
Trevor Lawrence had three touchdown passes and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a losing streak to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in the AFC South matchup.
Action News Jax
Jets QB situation remains a mess, but they're not going back to Zach Wilson
A bad New York Jets quarterback situation got worse on Sunday in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. But it wasn't bad enough to consider a return to Zach Wilson. Mike White got banged up, and Joe Flacco struggled in relief in the loss, raising speculation that Wilson could return next week against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Robert Saleh squashed the idea immediately in his postgame conference. He did so as he announced that White was in an ambulance.
Tom Brady could play in 2023, 'all options' are reportedly on the table for possible age 46 season
It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, but apparently not so tough that he's ready to retire the moment the season is over. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, "all options are on the table" as far as the 45-year-old's future. Brady, who will be a free agent at the end of this season, reportedly "feels good enough to keep playing," which is not a small consideration when you'll be starting your 24th season at age 46 and some of your teammates will be starting their first season at age 22.
What's Next: Scouting Arizona Cardinals (4-8) at Broncos (3-10)
Week 15: Arizona Cardinals (4-8) at Broncos (3-10), 2:05 pm Sunday, Dec. 18 (CBS), Empower Field at Mile High. SCOUTING THE CARDINALS: You, too, can scout the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Arizona hosts New England with a 1-9 record in its last 10 home games. The biggest problem for the Cardinals, among others, has been on defense. They're 0-4 when allowing 101 or more rushing yards, and the Cardinals are one loss shy of being eliminated from playoff contention.
