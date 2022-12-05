ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals officially eliminated in NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals entered Week 14 with the possibility of both being eliminated from contention for the NFC West division title and from playoff contention. Even before the Cardinals play Monday night, their only mathematical hopes were crushed. The San Francisco 49ers picked up their ninth win of the season,...
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Jets QB situation remains a mess, but they're not going back to Zach Wilson

A bad New York Jets quarterback situation got worse on Sunday in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. But it wasn't bad enough to consider a return to Zach Wilson. Mike White got banged up, and Joe Flacco struggled in relief in the loss, raising speculation that Wilson could return next week against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Robert Saleh squashed the idea immediately in his postgame conference. He did so as he announced that White was in an ambulance.
Action News Jax

Tom Brady could play in 2023, 'all options' are reportedly on the table for possible age 46 season

It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, but apparently not so tough that he's ready to retire the moment the season is over. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, "all options are on the table" as far as the 45-year-old's future. Brady, who will be a free agent at the end of this season, reportedly "feels good enough to keep playing," which is not a small consideration when you'll be starting your 24th season at age 46 and some of your teammates will be starting their first season at age 22.
TAMPA, FL
The Denver Gazette

What's Next: Scouting Arizona Cardinals (4-8) at Broncos (3-10)

Week 15: Arizona Cardinals (4-8) at Broncos (3-10), 2:05 pm Sunday, Dec. 18 (CBS), Empower Field at Mile High. SCOUTING THE CARDINALS: You, too, can scout the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Arizona hosts New England with a 1-9 record in its last 10 home games. The biggest problem for the Cardinals, among others, has been on defense. They're 0-4 when allowing 101 or more rushing yards, and the Cardinals are one loss shy of being eliminated from playoff contention.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy