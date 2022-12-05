It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, but apparently not so tough that he's ready to retire the moment the season is over. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, "all options are on the table" as far as the 45-year-old's future. Brady, who will be a free agent at the end of this season, reportedly "feels good enough to keep playing," which is not a small consideration when you'll be starting your 24th season at age 46 and some of your teammates will be starting their first season at age 22.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO