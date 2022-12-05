EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Nailing down a playoff berth was first thing on the Philadelphia Eagles’ wish list for the season. They want more and, with the league’s best record and way they continue to blow out opponents, who’s going to stop them? Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles clinched their second straight playoff berth and fifth in six years with a 48-22 win over the fading New York Giants on Sunday. “We got way bigger goals than this one,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said without referring to the NFC East title, the top playoff seed or the Super Bowl. “On to the next one. It’s nice to get this win here because this is a good football team. It’s nice to come out here and play well on the road.” Hurts improved his MVP credentials by throwing for 217 yards and hitting DaVonta Smith on a 41-yard fourth-down TD strike and A.J. Brown on a 33-yarder as the Eagles (12-1) scored on their first three possessions. The third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards, highlighted by a 10-yard TD scamper late in the third quarter.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO