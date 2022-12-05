ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks fall to Carolina Panthers 30-24

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Carolina Panthers 30-24 Sunday afternoon in Seattle. The Hawks snapped its two-game losing streak last week against divisional opponent Los Angeles Rams. The Hawks were looking to continue that momentum this week against the Panthers as both teams are fighting for their spot on the playoffs. Former USC QB Sam Darnold and...
Cardinals officially eliminated in NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals entered Week 14 with the possibility of both being eliminated from contention for the NFC West division title and from playoff contention. Even before the Cardinals play Monday night, their only mathematical hopes were crushed. The San Francisco 49ers picked up their ninth win of the season,...
Hurts, Eagles clinch playoffs with 48-22 win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Nailing down a playoff berth was first thing on the Philadelphia Eagles’ wish list for the season. They want more and, with the league’s best record and way they continue to blow out opponents, who’s going to stop them? Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles clinched their second straight playoff berth and fifth in six years with a 48-22 win over the fading New York Giants on Sunday. “We got way bigger goals than this one,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said without referring to the NFC East title, the top playoff seed or the Super Bowl. “On to the next one. It’s nice to get this win here because this is a good football team. It’s nice to come out here and play well on the road.” Hurts improved his MVP credentials by throwing for 217 yards and hitting DaVonta Smith on a 41-yard fourth-down TD strike and A.J. Brown on a 33-yarder as the Eagles (12-1) scored on their first three possessions. The third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards, highlighted by a 10-yard TD scamper late in the third quarter.
