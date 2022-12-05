Senior Member of King Charles' Team Resigns Following Racism Allegations At Palace Event—This Is So Bad!

Splash News

One of King Charles III‘s top palace aides has just resigned following racism allegations that were made against her by a guest who attended the Violence Against Women and Girls Reception hosted by Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, November 29th.

Domestic Abuse Activist Ngozi Fulani Claims Palace Aide Asked Her ‘Racially Loaded’ Questions

Following the event, domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani – who was born in Britain and attended the event on behalf of Sistah Space, a support group for African and Caribbean women affected by abuse, which the Queen Consort has supported for a long time – took to social media to discuss part of her experience at the reception, which included someone she referred to as “Lady SH” allegedly asking her racially loaded questions about her heritage and background.

Although neither Fulani nor the palace have officially confirmed the identity of the palace aide, it’s widely believed that the aide in question is Lady Susan Hussey, 83, a longstanding lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II – and godmother to Prince William – who King Charles recently made Lady of the Household.

Fulani recounted the conversation she had with Lady SH on Twitter, which included her allegedly asking questions like, “where do your people come from?” and “where do you really come from?” which many people immediately replied to with messages of support. “I’m so sorry you were put through this. Totally unacceptable,” one Twitter user commented. “Sorry you had to go through that. You’d think that they would have had a little decorum at the Palace,” added another.

“Truly abysmal behaviour,” wrote another user, adding: “I am tired of paying for these ‘posh assistants’. Glad she’s gone. They’ve been allowed to get away with this stuff for years. Great you’ve showed them up for what they are.” “Good grief. The absolute gutter. Sorry you were exposed to that,” commented another. “Very sad and disappointing to read this. Your amazing work is what should and what does shine through,” noted another.

Buckingham Palace Issues An Official Statement Following The Allegations

Buckingham Palace released a statement shorty after Fulani's Twitter post came out, and revealed that the royal aide has resigned and apologized after her "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments."

"We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday, November 30th. "In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes."

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," the statement continued. "All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Respond To The Racism Allegations

Although they are currently on tour in the United States, Prince William and Kate Middleton also responded to the racism allegations. "I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales said in a statement on Wednesday, November 30th. "Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable and it's right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."