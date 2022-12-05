ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Senior Member of King Charles' Team Resigns Following Racism Allegations At Palace Event—This Is So Bad!

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orIJp_0jXvRJh200
Splash News

One of King Charles III‘s top palace aides has just resigned following racism allegations that were made against her by a guest who attended the Violence Against Women and Girls Reception hosted by Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, November 29th.

Domestic Abuse Activist Ngozi Fulani Claims Palace Aide Asked Her ‘Racially Loaded’ Questions

Following the event, domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani – who was born in Britain and attended the event on behalf of Sistah Space, a support group for African and Caribbean women affected by abuse, which the Queen Consort has supported for a long time – took to social media to discuss part of her experience at the reception, which included someone she referred to as “Lady SH” allegedly asking her racially loaded questions about her heritage and background.

Although neither Fulani nor the palace have officially confirmed the identity of the palace aide, it’s widely believed that the aide in question is Lady Susan Hussey, 83, a longstanding lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II – and godmother to Prince William – who King Charles recently made Lady of the Household.

Fulani recounted the conversation she had with Lady SH on Twitter, which included her allegedly asking questions like, “where do your people come from?” and “where do you really come from?” which many people immediately replied to with messages of support. “I’m so sorry you were put through this. Totally unacceptable,” one Twitter user commented. “Sorry you had to go through that. You’d think that they would have had a little decorum at the Palace,” added another.

“Truly abysmal behaviour,” wrote another user, adding: “I am tired of paying for these ‘posh assistants’. Glad she’s gone. They’ve been allowed to get away with this stuff for years. Great you’ve showed them up for what they are.” “Good grief. The absolute gutter. Sorry you were exposed to that,” commented another. “Very sad and disappointing to read this. Your amazing work is what should and what does shine through,” noted another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPBld_0jXvRJh200

Buckingham Palace Issues An Official Statement Following The Allegations

Buckingham Palace released a statement shorty after Fulani's Twitter post came out, and revealed that the royal aide has resigned and apologized after her "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments."

"We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday, November 30th. "In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes."

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," the statement continued. "All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UAs2_0jXvRJh200

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Respond To The Racism Allegations

Although they are currently on tour in the United States, Prince William and Kate Middleton also responded to the racism allegations. "I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales said in a statement on Wednesday, November 30th. "Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable and it's right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

Comments / 57

Harold McLean
2d ago

Lady Susan Hussey Must be Reinstated , She is the one Who deserves an Apology , Goodness Gracious Goliath ! Shock and Horror

Reply
13
My Opinion
2d ago

When have the Royals spoken out against Racism? Never!! Leave that lady along, look at the Royals. Lady of the House is like family to the Royals.. she didn’t have to retired, she was already retired at her age..

Reply
7
Stephanie W
1d ago

And KC should not accept that resignation. clearly this was a setup! I mean, if you don't want people to ask questions...🤷

Reply
7
Related
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
Popculture

King Charles III's Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids Receiving Royal Titles Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving royal titles comes after Queen Elizabeth's death and the ascent of his father, King Charles III, to the throne. The move comes after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and it seems the king might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
The List

What The Crown Ignores About Princess Anne

If you're a fan of "The Crown," you know Princess Anne is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Nevertheless, there's always been a bit of mystery surrounding Anne. After all, at the time of her birth, a law was still in place that decreed the succession of the throne be determined by biological sex and not birth order, which meant Anne was in line behind both her older brother and her two younger brothers. That law was ultimately changed in 2013 (via USA Today). Due to the old lawm however, Anne was allowed to live a life that was freer than her oldest brother, King Charles III, though that hasn't meant she's escaped the highs and lows of royal life.
Popculture

Prince Harry Hits Back Hard at Tabloid Claim

Prince Harry is clearing up a major rumor about himself that was peddled around prior to his and Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to The Sun, it was alleged that Harry told a friend, "Those Brits need to learn a lesson." However, the Duke of Sussex set the record straight and denied that he ever made any such comment.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
211K+
Followers
5K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy