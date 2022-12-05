ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Court documents reveal new details into deadly Springfield stabbing

Ludlow boys’ soccer team supporting coach after he suffers major heart attack. Last Thursday, Ludlow High School boys’ soccer coach Greg Kolodziey suffered a major heart attack. Updated: 7 hours ago. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person injured in crash along I-391 north in Chicopee

We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
CHICOPEE, MA
New Britain Herald

Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington

NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
NEWINGTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield Police arrest 2 following package thefts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday evening, the Greenfield Police arrested two people who allegedly stole multiple packages from city residents. According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers located additional packages during the arrest, which had the address tags ripped off. If you have reason to believe a package of your...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield man accused of trying to break into a Longmeadow home was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Raul Rosario, 31, faced a judge after being arrested Monday night in connection with an attempted break-in at a Longmeadow house. According to Longmeadow Police,...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Composite sketches released for suspect in 1990 unsolved murder

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 32-year-old cold case has turned hot and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is now calling on the public for help. It was December 26, 1990, around 7 a.m., when a Springfield Parks and Recreation Department foreman arrived for work at Blunt Park and found a woman’s body. That body was identified as 17-year-old Shana Price and it was determined that she was sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s is in critical condition Tuesday night after being shot in Hartford, according to police. Police responded at about 9:40 p.m. to the area of 45 Clifford St. after receiving two ShotSpotter alerts. While officers were there, the man was dropped off at the hospital, according to […]
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy