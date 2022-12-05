Read full article on original website
Central Mass Man, 31, Shot and Killed In Worcester; 28-Year-Old Charged: Police
A 31-year-old man who was shot in Worcester Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, has died, authorities said. Officials charged a 28-year-old Westborough man with his death. Police responded to a call for medical help just before 8:30 a.m. at 101 Highland St. near Honey Farms and found the man suffering …
Man Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Tree In West Springfield: Police
Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after he wrecked his car in an early-morning, single-vehicle wreck in West Springfield, authorities said. The man was driving west on Route 20 when his car crossed the center lane and went off the road near Fife Lane before smashing into a tree around 12…
Holyoke police investigation on Pine and Hampshire streets
The Holyoke police were conducting an investigation on Pine and Hampshire streets Wednesday night.
Court documents reveal new details into deadly Springfield stabbing
Ludlow boys’ soccer team supporting coach after he suffers major heart attack. Last Thursday, Ludlow High School boys’ soccer coach Greg Kolodziey suffered a major heart attack. Updated: 7 hours ago. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the...
South Hadley man charged with murdering father, attempted arson
The son of a South Hadley man killed in September has been charged for his murder.
1 person injured in crash along I-391 north in Chicopee
We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington
NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
Hampden DA poised to announce development in 1990 Springfield murder investigation of 17-year-old Shana Price
Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is poised to announce a development in the unsolved murder of 17-year-old Shana Price that dates back more than 30 years. A spokesman for Gulluni was not specific about the development and said more information will come at a press conference Wednesday morning. Price...
Greenfield Police arrest 2 following package thefts
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday evening, the Greenfield Police arrested two people who allegedly stole multiple packages from city residents. According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers located additional packages during the arrest, which had the address tags ripped off. If you have reason to believe a package of your...
Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield man accused of trying to break into a Longmeadow home was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Raul Rosario, 31, faced a judge after being arrested Monday night in connection with an attempted break-in at a Longmeadow house. According to Longmeadow Police,...
Duane Miller, 49, was Springfield man stabbed to death early Monday morning
The Springfield man stabbed to death early Monday morning at an apartment on School Street was Duane Miller, a 49-year-old resident of the building, according to a police report. Madonya Jones Rodriguez, 21, of Springfield, faces a murder charge connected to Miller’s death. Springfield Police said in their report that...
Composite sketches released for suspect in 1990 unsolved murder
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 32-year-old cold case has turned hot and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is now calling on the public for help. It was December 26, 1990, around 7 a.m., when a Springfield Parks and Recreation Department foreman arrived for work at Blunt Park and found a woman’s body. That body was identified as 17-year-old Shana Price and it was determined that she was sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled.
Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s is in critical condition Tuesday night after being shot in Hartford, according to police. Police responded at about 9:40 p.m. to the area of 45 Clifford St. after receiving two ShotSpotter alerts. While officers were there, the man was dropped off at the hospital, according to […]
Snapshot of a killer: Hampden DA looks to DNA phenotyping to solve 1990 cold case Springfield murder
SPRINGFIELD - For the second time in almost seven years, Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is looking to DNA phenotyping to catch a killer who has eluded law enforcement for decades. No arrests were made in the brutal rape and murder of 17-year-old Shana B. Price in 1990. Her...
Two drivers dead after three-vehicle crash on Route 20 in Charlton
Two drivers have died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 20 in Charlton on Wednesday.
Chicopee police and mayor to discuss deadly and reckless driving within the city
The Chicopee police and mayor are scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday to discuss the recent increase in deadly crashes and reckless driving within the city.
One person taken to hospital after Pittsfield house fire
One person had to be taken to the hospital due to an overnight house fire in Pittsfield.
Crews help remove driver from vehicle after crash on I-391 in Chicopee
A lane on I-391 in Chicopee is closed Tuesday afternoon due to a rollover crash.
More than $100,000 along with cocaine, heroin/fentanyl seized during court order search in Greenfield
A recent investigation in Greenfield involving numerous agencies resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs, cash and one arrest.
Springfield Police charge Madonya Jones Rodriguez with murder in Monday morning stabbing
A 21-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man to death early Monday morning in Springfield, authorities said. Madonya Jones Rodriguez, of Springfield, faces a murder charge following her arrest Monday, shortly after police said they found her at the apartment where the man was stabbed. At roughly 5:10 a.m.,...
