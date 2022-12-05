ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VCSO: Deputies respond to fatal truck accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a fatal truck accident that left one driver dead. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road in response to a single-truck accident. Officials say...
wevv.com

VCSO: Deputies respond to early morning fatal crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle-crash in Vanderburgh County, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. VCSO deputies were dispatched to Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road for a single-vehicle accident on Sunday morning just before 4:00. Authorities said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
WTVW

VCSO: Driver trapped after overnight crash passes away

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies say an early morning accident claimed a life in Perry Township. On Sunday at 3:46 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road. A Nissan...
WEHT/WTVW

Deputies led on 100 mph chase down the Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A “reckless driver” took authorities on a high speed chase through Evansville in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office says. According to an affidavit, a deputy patrolling Red Bank Road noticed a white Dodge SUV drift across the center line. The deputy says they tried to […]
14news.com

Deputies: Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Perry Co.

PERRY CO. Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Perry County late Friday night. It happened on Old State Road 237 near the intersection of Scotch Pine Road. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about the incident at...
vincennespbs.org

Update on fatal crash in Dubois County

Investigators continue to look into Thursday’s fatal accident in Dubois County involving a high school teacher and her two daughters. 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old daughter Alayna died in the crash on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road. The other daughter, 15-year-old Addison was said to be...
WEHT/WTVW

Gruesome animal cruelty case heading to trial in Evansville

WARNING: Some readers may find this content to be disturbing. Discretion is advised. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A woman previously found guilty on prior animal cruelty charges will be heading back to court in a new case. Shayna Burko was arrested back in July after authorities say they found a dead dog and canine body […]
wevv.com

Two people injured in Evansville crash

Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
witzamfm.com

Crews Respond to Early Accident near Schnellville

Dubois County- Crews are on scene of a semi and car involved accident near Pine Ridge Elementary. The Schnellville Fire Department was first on scene at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and State Road 64. Early reports say the crash involved a semi hauling explosive material and another vehicle.
14news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
wevv.com

Another juvenile charged in connection with late November shooting in Henderson

The Henderson Police Department announced on Friday that another juvenile has been charged in connection with a late November shooting on Garfield Avenue in Henderson. HPD said in a press release that an additional male juvenile was charged with robbery in the 1st degree related to the incident. The juvenile was taken into custody at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
14news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire

Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News. EPD files multiple reports for people being tracked by Apple ‘AirTags’. Updated: 8 hours ago. EPD files multiple reports...
wevv.com

One person hospitalized following car crash in Hopkins County

In Hopkins County, Kentucky, one person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Madisonville Thursday morning. Madisonville Police say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road, when a 72-year-old woman tried turning as well. Authorities say the man did not...
WEHT/WTVW

$180K of weed shipped to Evansville from California

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say. On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to […]
wevv.com

Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat

An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
