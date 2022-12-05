Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County detectives searching for truck involved in shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner or driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting last month. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a black-colored truck they said has dark tinted windows, including the windshield.
Knox Pages
Danville Police reports Nov. 25-Dec. 7
DANVILLE -- The following reports were filed by Danville Police officers after their respective shifts, according to Danville Police Chief Daniel J. Weckesser.
Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County
PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus man arrested after welfare check
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Lane St. regarding a welfare check on a man sleeping in the alleyway. They encountered Tim Adkins, 32, of Bucyrus, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Ontario. Officers recovered Methamphetamine as well as a loaded pistol....
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects
Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
Knox Pages
This Knox County village had a revolving door of names
WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
crawfordcountynow.com
Two suspects arrested in Bucyrus after traffic stop
BUCYRUS—On Tuesday, at approximately 4:55 pm Bucyrus Police Officer Wireman conducted a traffic stop near 220 North Sandusky Avenue with the assistance of Officer Graves. While speaking with the occupants, the driver 24-year-old Brent Stidham of Bucyrus, and passenger 24- year-old Brandon Borders of Bucyrus attempted to discard baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Pike County
Waverly – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on SR 104 south of the village of Waverly corporation limits in Pike County. An approximately 1:19 am a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, was traveling northbound on SR 104...
Woman charged with assaulting two others with car, prompting police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for community help in searching for a suspect in connection with an assault — both physical and with a car — in northeast Columbus. Latasha Fowler has warrants for two counts of felonious assault, which reportedly occurred July 31 just after 3 a.m. on the […]
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
One person dead after crash on I-670 West
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a Jeep ran off of Interstate 670 West and rolled onto Old Leonard Avenue early Friday morning. Officials said Anthony Williams was driving westbound on I-670 West when his Jeep Grand Cherokee ran off of the right side of the highway, down an embankment, striking several […]
Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
Police: Man killed in I-670 crash identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a crash on Interstate 670 near Leonard Avenue early Friday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they received a report of a crash around 3:15 a.m. Anthony Williams was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound in the left...
WHIZ
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
Gun found at Hilliard school sees substitute teacher banned, charged
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
'They knew those kids were in the car': Columbus police looking for break in 2021 triple homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On December 7, 2021, a horrific crime ended with two children dead in a parked car along with the boyfriend of their mother. It happened in 6600 block of Kodiak Drive in southeast Columbus, not far from Canal Winchester. All of the victims were shot to...
Man accused of targeting Columbus’ Anheuser-Busch plant pleads guilty
See an earlier report on James Meade II in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of threatening to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant on the North Side pleaded guilty Thursday. James Meade II reached a deal with prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to one count of inciting to violence, […]
Two shootings on Tuesday net zero suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating a pair of unrelated shootings that occurred Tuesday. At around 1:30 p.m. officers were called to an area hospital to reports of a victim who walked in with a gunshot wound. CPD discovered a 20-year-old woman had been shot while driving to a friend’s house at the […]
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
