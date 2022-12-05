Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Northbound I-35 reopened south of KC following fatality crash
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The northbound lanes of I-35 have been reopened south of Kansas City following a fatality crash, however, southbound lanes remain closed. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, that officials closed I-35 around milepost 200 in both directions, leaving only one northbound lane open after a fatality crash.
WIBW
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
TFD responds to garage fire in Oakland
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters are responding to a garage fire in Oakland. The Topeka Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in the 400 block of NE Forest Ave. in the Oakland neighborhood. One man was inside when the fire started but managed to self-evacuate before firefighters arrived. He has been taken to […]
WIBW
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office launches operation to deter mail, package thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has launched a collaborative operation to deter mail and package thefts this Holiday season. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says with the start of the Holiday season, it has already seen more mail and package thefts in the county.
WIBW
Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they...
Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
WIBW
Traffic stop, warrants result in several Council Grove arrests
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Several arrests were made in Council Grove as the result of warrants and a traffic stop. The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 28 N. Neosho St. When...
KMBC.com
KCK police identify injured male who had no ID
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
WIBW
Topeka Bible Church opens annual light show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Bible Church lit up the night in central Topeka. Their annual Christmas Light Show is back. It opened its three-night run Friday, Dec. 9. The show is free, with the church calling it its gift to the community. People are invited to see a dazzling light display synchronized to live performances, with the performers visible through the windows of their building. Viewing is all from the comfort of one’s own car.
WIBW
Zoo Lights create perfect backdrop for Stormont Vail wedding proposal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights created the perfect backdrop for a Stormont Vail employee’s wedding proposal. Stormont Vail Health says that Jeff Johnson posed the perfect evening with the perfect backdrop at its Glow Wild Event to work some magic of his own. In front...
WIBW
City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
WIBW
Crews respond to two-car injury crash Wednesday afternoon north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash just north of Topeka. The collision was reported around 3:35 p.m. near N.W. 62nd Street and Elmont Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that no one was seriously injured...
WIBW
Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
WIBW
Downtown ice rink provides backdrop for “Frozen” showing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka provided the perfect setting to “let it go” Friday night. Evergy Plaza showed the movie “Frozen” on the big screen. It was the perfect backdrop, with people packing the CoreFirst ice rink as they watched. Other attendees bundled up in...
KCKPD identifies badly injured, unconscious man without ID at local hospital
Kansas City, Kansas, police said Friday that social media shares helped them identify a man brought to a local hospital unconscious and without identification.
WIBW
Cost/benefit key equation in deciding future of Shawnee County’s curbside recycling
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cost questions are key in deciding whether Shawnee Co. will continue to offer curbside recycling. Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook discussed the issue in a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. The county’s current contract with Waste Management ends Dec. 31. Cook said, under the current...
WIBW
Fairlawn Plaza partners with Capper Foundation for shopping
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families with the Capper Foundation have been invited to Fairlawn Plaza each Christmas season for the past 47 years. Randy Austin is owner of Fairlawn Plaza for the past 37 years. “This is our 47th year begun by my aunt Eva Bennet and then I’ve been...
WIBW
KCSL host Toepka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breakfast is served, with a side of VIP, all for a great cause. Kansas Children’s Service League hosted their annual Red Stocking Breakfast on Saturday morning. The event was hosted for the second time at the Pennant, located at 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
Holiday-themed fundraiser in Jefferson Co. brings giving back full circle
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community of Meriden got in the holiday spirit. Woolly Farms hosted its “Very Woolly Christmas” event Friday at the Mammoth Sports Academy facility. Woolly Farms helps adults of varying abilities feel connected to their community. The annual craft and vendor fair featured many...
Comments / 2