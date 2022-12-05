Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
Jerry Rice Calls Out 49ers After Deebo Samuel Injury
The Hall of Famer took exception to how the team is using the wide receiver.
Chargers vs. Dolphins First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Sunday Night Football
Who will score the first touchdown on Sunday Night Football? The post Chargers vs. Dolphins First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Sunday Night Football appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
Lou Merloni is out from WEEI’s afternoon drive show
Fellow host Christian Fauria will move to middays. Lou Merloni, the former Red Sox infielder who has been a full time weekday host on WEEI for 11 years, is being let go from the station’s afternoon drive program, while fellow host Christian Fauria will move to middays. Merloni’s contract...
Jaguars snap ugly losing streak to Titans behind Trevor Lawrence's 4 touchdowns
Trevor Lawrence had three touchdown passes and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a losing streak to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in the AFC South matchup.
Chiefs explosive start enough to hold off Broncos’ late comeback attempt
DENVER (KSNT) – Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked to stay undefeated against the division-rival Broncos on Sunday. Kansas City got out to a big lead, far enough to halt a comeback attempt from Denver. Mahomes stays undefeated against the Broncos after a 34-28 win. Through one quarter, it looked like it would be a defensive […]
NBC Sports
Eagles go for it on fourth, get a Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith touchdown
The Eagles are up two scores in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. After opening the game with an 84-yard touchdown drive, the Eagles went 92 yards on their second possession for another touchdown. The score came after head coach Nick Sirianni opted to go for it on fourth-and-seven from the Giants’ 41-yard-line.
NBC Sports
Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The league fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Jones tossed the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack late in the fourth quarter. You can watch the play here.
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr praise JK's defense, poise in Finals rematch vs. C's
Jonathan Kuminga continues to impress whenever he's on the court. After his "magnificent" outing in the Warriors' disheartening road loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Kuminga followed that up with stellar play defensively in an impressive 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night at Chase Center.
NBC Sports
Jets’ Mike White taken to hospital after punishing game vs. Bills
Mike White’s toughness was on full display in Buffalo on Sunday. The New York Jets quarterback took a number of brutal hits in his team’s 20-12 loss to the Bills. He exited the game on two separate occasions but returned both times, finishing out the defeat 27-for-44 passing with 268 yards.
NBC Sports
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NBC Sports
Quinnen Williams to locker room after non-contact injury
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams continued an outstanding season with two sacks of Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, but his day looks like it is over in the second quarter. Williams went down with a non-contact leg injury on an Allen completion to tight end Dawson Knox. Williams eventually...
NBC Sports
Mike White to locker room after Matt Milano hit
Jets quarterback Mike White missed two snaps after taking a big hit from defensive tackle Ed Oliver in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but it looks like his second exit from the game will be a longer one. White went to the end zone in...
NBC Sports
Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy
In his first year of playing college football at USC, quarterback Caleb Williams has won college football’s top prize. Williams is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Already the recipient of plenty of hype regarding his NFL future, Williams can’t enter the draft until 2024. He becomes the first...
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan believes Bosa is “funniest person in the world’
When Nick Bosa isn't creating havoc on the football field for the 49ers, he's using his personality to keep the locker room loose. The San Francisco edge rusher is using his sense of humor to lighten the team's mood in the aftermath of Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a broken foot in the 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NBC Sports
Lynch reveals what 49ers scouts liked about Purdy at Iowa State
The 49ers are now on their third-string quarterback as the team turns to Brock Purdy to lead San Francisco against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Despite Purdy being called "Mr. Irrelevant" after the 49ers selected the 22-year-old with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, general manager John Lynch says the franchise has confidence in the rookie quarterback.
Comments / 0