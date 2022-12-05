ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NBC Sports

Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
NBC Sports

Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB

Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
Boston

Lou Merloni is out from WEEI’s afternoon drive show

Fellow host Christian Fauria will move to middays. Lou Merloni, the former Red Sox infielder who has been a full time weekday host on WEEI for 11 years, is being let go from the station’s afternoon drive program, while fellow host Christian Fauria will move to middays. Merloni’s contract...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Eagles go for it on fourth, get a Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith touchdown

The Eagles are up two scores in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. After opening the game with an 84-yard touchdown drive, the Eagles went 92 yards on their second possession for another touchdown. The score came after head coach Nick Sirianni opted to go for it on fourth-and-seven from the Giants’ 41-yard-line.
HOME, PA
NBC Sports

Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The league fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Jones tossed the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack late in the fourth quarter. You can watch the play here.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Steph, Kerr praise JK's defense, poise in Finals rematch vs. C's

Jonathan Kuminga continues to impress whenever he's on the court. After his "magnificent" outing in the Warriors' disheartening road loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Kuminga followed that up with stellar play defensively in an impressive 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night at Chase Center.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jets’ Mike White taken to hospital after punishing game vs. Bills

Mike White’s toughness was on full display in Buffalo on Sunday. The New York Jets quarterback took a number of brutal hits in his team’s 20-12 loss to the Bills. He exited the game on two separate occasions but returned both times, finishing out the defeat 27-for-44 passing with 268 yards.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft

With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
ROSS, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag

And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Sports

Quinnen Williams to locker room after non-contact injury

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams continued an outstanding season with two sacks of Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, but his day looks like it is over in the second quarter. Williams went down with a non-contact leg injury on an Allen completion to tight end Dawson Knox. Williams eventually...
NBC Sports

Mike White to locker room after Matt Milano hit

Jets quarterback Mike White missed two snaps after taking a big hit from defensive tackle Ed Oliver in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but it looks like his second exit from the game will be a longer one. White went to the end zone in...
NBC Sports

Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy

In his first year of playing college football at USC, quarterback Caleb Williams has won college football’s top prize. Williams is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Already the recipient of plenty of hype regarding his NFL future, Williams can’t enter the draft until 2024. He becomes the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Why Shanahan believes Bosa is “funniest person in the world’

When Nick Bosa isn't creating havoc on the football field for the 49ers, he's using his personality to keep the locker room loose. The San Francisco edge rusher is using his sense of humor to lighten the team's mood in the aftermath of Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a broken foot in the 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Lynch reveals what 49ers scouts liked about Purdy at Iowa State

The 49ers are now on their third-string quarterback as the team turns to Brock Purdy to lead San Francisco against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Despite Purdy being called "Mr. Irrelevant" after the 49ers selected the 22-year-old with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, general manager John Lynch says the franchise has confidence in the rookie quarterback.
AMES, IA

