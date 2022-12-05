Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
Jerry Rice Calls Out 49ers After Deebo Samuel Injury
The Hall of Famer took exception to how the team is using the wide receiver.
Jaguars snap ugly losing streak to Titans behind Trevor Lawrence's 4 touchdowns
Trevor Lawrence had three touchdown passes and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a losing streak to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in the AFC South matchup.
NBC Sports
Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview
Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
Chargers vs. Dolphins First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Sunday Night Football
Who will score the first touchdown on Sunday Night Football? The post Chargers vs. Dolphins First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Sunday Night Football appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cardinals officially eliminated in NFC West
The Arizona Cardinals entered Week 14 with the possibility of both being eliminated from contention for the NFC West division title and from playoff contention. Even before the Cardinals play Monday night, their only mathematical hopes were crushed. The San Francisco 49ers picked up their ninth win of the season,...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr praise JK's defense, poise in Finals rematch vs. C's
Jonathan Kuminga continues to impress whenever he's on the court. After his "magnificent" outing in the Warriors' disheartening road loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Kuminga followed that up with stellar play defensively in an impressive 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night at Chase Center.
NBC Sports
Eagles go for it on fourth, get a Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith touchdown
The Eagles are up two scores in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. After opening the game with an 84-yard touchdown drive, the Eagles went 92 yards on their second possession for another touchdown. The score came after head coach Nick Sirianni opted to go for it on fourth-and-seven from the Giants’ 41-yard-line.
NBC Sports
Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The league fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Jones tossed the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack late in the fourth quarter. You can watch the play here.
NBC Sports
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NBC Sports
Eagles lose another safety during Giants game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eagles rookie safety Reed Blankenship suffered an injury in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Blankenship hobbled off the field and after a brief stay in the blue medical tent was carted inside the locker room. It appeared to be a leg injury and Blankenship was struggling to put weight on his leg. He was ruled out for the game.
NBC Sports
Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy
In his first year of playing college football at USC, quarterback Caleb Williams has won college football’s top prize. Williams is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Already the recipient of plenty of hype regarding his NFL future, Williams can’t enter the draft until 2024. He becomes the first...
NBC Sports
Jets’ Mike White taken to hospital after punishing game vs. Bills
Mike White’s toughness was on full display in Buffalo on Sunday. The New York Jets quarterback took a number of brutal hits in his team’s 20-12 loss to the Bills. He exited the game on two separate occasions but returned both times, finishing out the defeat 27-for-44 passing with 268 yards.
NBC Sports
Cowboys need comeback, touchdown with 41 seconds left to beat Texans 27-23
Arguably the most embarrassing loss in Cowboys’ team history came in the 2002 season opener when the expansion Texans, playing their first game ever, beat Dallas 19-10. The Texans were only 8.5-point underdogs in that one. They were 17-point underdogs Sunday. The Cowboys won, but barely, needing a fourth...
NBC Sports
Giants trade for Sabol, lose heap of players in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — As hard as they try, front offices cannot control the timing of most offseason moves, and sometimes that leads to interesting moments. The Giants love the opportunities presented by the Rule 5 Draft, and on Wednesday, they struck again. If you ignore the fact that he was an addition made on the same day that Aaron Judge chose to go elsewhere — and you should — there’s a lot to like about Blake Sabol.
NBC Sports
Lynch reveals what 49ers scouts liked about Purdy at Iowa State
The 49ers are now on their third-string quarterback as the team turns to Brock Purdy to lead San Francisco against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Despite Purdy being called "Mr. Irrelevant" after the 49ers selected the 22-year-old with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, general manager John Lynch says the franchise has confidence in the rookie quarterback.
Comments / 1