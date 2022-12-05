Read full article on original website
Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown left her plural marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, and now she's living her best life in Salt Lake City Welcome home, Christine Brown! The Sister Wives star has opened the doors of her new, single life to TLC's cameras. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christine announced she'd begun filming in the Salt Lake City home where she moved after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown. "I'm finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!" Christine, 50, captioned a smiling selfie. "So excited! #sisterwives...
Christine Brown's Life After Leaving Kody - From Dating to New Home
Christine Brown has been sharing aspects of her new life with "Sister Wives" fans, following her split from husband Kody.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans May Have Uncovered Why Kody Brown Suddenly Hates Pets
In 2021, Kody Brown claimed to have allergies that prohibited from bringing a dog into his home. 'Sister Wives' fans don't think that's he reason why, though.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
‘Sister Wives’: 4 Instances of Kody and Robyn Financially Abusing Meri and Janelle
Here are four examples of times that Janelle Brown and Meri Brown have been financially abused by Kody Brown and Robyn Brown on 'Sister Wives' while gaining nothing in return.
‘Sister Wives’ Spoiler: ‘Blue as Can Be’ Kody Brown Holds Vigil While Wife Robyn is Hospitalized for COVID-19
'Sister Wives' spoiler: Kody Brown is 'blue as can be,' holding a vigil as wife Robyn remained in the hospital for coronavirus.
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Confirms the Flagstaff Move Was for Robyn’s Son Dayton To Attend College
Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown confirms the main motivation for moving to Flagstaff was for the betterment of Robyn and her children at the expense of all of the other wives and children.
‘Sister Wives’: Documents Reveal the Deceptive Truth Behind the Brown’s 2010 Utah Investigation
The police reports from Kody Brown's infamous Utah investigation proves the deception in the bigamy investigation and also the truth behind the origins of 'Sister Wives.'
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Housing continues to be a sore subject in the Brown family on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After Christine Brown leaves town for her new home in Utah, the sale of her old house falls through. Kody is keen on finding a way to keep the house in the family,...
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Reveals What Would Have Convinced Her to Stay with Kody Brown
Christine and Kody Brown divorced more than a year ago. While Christine was done when she moved, something could have made the 'Sister Wives' star stay.
‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Is TLC Waiting Until the Last Episode of Season 17 to Reveal Janelle Brown Has Left Kody?
Is TLC waiting until the last episode of season 17 of 'Sister Wives' to reveal Janelle Brown has left husband Kody?
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Claims Fans Are Coming at Her Amid Christine and Kody’s Split, Teases Christine’s Final Move
The fallout continues. Meri Brown revealed how Christine Brown’s split from Kody Brown has negatively affected her own life in an upcoming episode of Sister Wives. “As the news about Christine leaving has been more public, and has spread, more and more people know about it,” Meri, 51, explained in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from […]
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Robyn Brown Reunite at the Birth of Mykelti Padron's Twins
Sister Wives stars Christine and Robyn Brown have put aside their differences in order to support Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, at the recent birth of her twin sons, Archer and Ace Padron. The 26-year-old welcomed her second and third kids earlier this month with both her biological...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Telling Moment Shows Kody Brown Favors Robyn and Her Children
'Sister Wives' fans are convinced that Kody Brown's refusal to build on the family's Coyote Pass land has everything to do with his favoritism toward Robyn Brown and her children ahead of his other wives.
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Says Most of the Family Realized They Were Raised in a ‘Cult’
Christine and Kody's daughter Gwendlyn Brown, says on her Patreon that most of the 'Sister Wives' family recognizes that they were part of a 'cult' being in the AUB.
'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Christine Brown's Friendship After Divorce
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in 2021 but has remained close to one of his other wives, Janelle.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Attends Daughter’s Birthday Celebrations Without Kody Amid Split Rumors
Where’s Kody? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her daughter Savanah’s 18th birthday without her husband, Kody Brown, amid split rumors. “My baby is 18!” Janelle, 53, wrote along with a video that captured Savanah’s “early celebration” for her...
‘Sister Wives’: The Purpose of the Browns’ Las Vegas Move Was To Keep the Show, Claims Son Paedon
Kody and Christine's son, Paedon Brown, claims the reason for the family's move from Lehi, Utah to Las Vegas, Nevada was mostly about keeping 'Sister Wives' going and not keeping the family together.
