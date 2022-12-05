Christine Brown left her plural marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, and now she's living her best life in Salt Lake City Welcome home, Christine Brown! The Sister Wives star has opened the doors of her new, single life to TLC's cameras. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christine announced she'd begun filming in the Salt Lake City home where she moved after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown. "I'm finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!" Christine, 50, captioned a smiling selfie. "So excited! #sisterwives...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 25 DAYS AGO