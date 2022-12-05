Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
shepherdexpress.com
‘Piggsville’ Brings Hamlet to Old Milwaukee
UWM Peck School of the Arts presents the premiere of a sharply framed drama as it stages playwright Alvaro Saar Rios’ Piggsville. Shades of Shakespeare stylishly wash over a mythical dream of Hamlet in old Milwaukee. Nahjee Robinson summons admirable gravity as Pippo—a man who has failed to inherit his father’s brewery after the man’s death. Ethan Hightire carves a compelling complexity into his portrayal of Pippo’s brother Sowl, who inherited the business in spite of his gross lack of competence and work ethic. Pippo and Sowl have conflicted reactions to the sudden appearance of their sister Hohmm, who has returned to Piggsville suspecting that her father was murdered. Hailey Kanderski summons a heroic energy to the role of the sister seeking justice. Kylie Deacetis summons a dazzlingly darker heroism as a cooper named Rausch who aids Hohmm in her investigation.
shepherdexpress.com
December is the Month for Milwaukee Authors
December is a wonderful month for booklovers. Both giving and receiving books is a tradition for many during the holiday season. If you struggle with choosing a book to get for someone else, here are a few local authors who will be appearing to talk about their new books, and/or sign copies of their work. Take some time to check them out, and you may discover the perfect gift for the reader on your list.
shepherdexpress.com
Will The Domes Finally Receive the Stewardship They Deserve?
Several recent developments could affect the prospects of the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, known widely as The Domes, unless those efforts are thwarted. The trio of beehive-shaped horticultural structures are considered “unique in the world”—and have long been one of Milwaukee’s most beloved places and oases. The Domes were named to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 2016 list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places® and in March 2017 they were designated as a National Treasure by the nonprofit organization. Milwaukee County has long deferred maintenance of the Domes, especially the glazing system that covers the structures. Repairing the Domes has been determined to be essential to averting “demolition by neglect.” The Domes were closed twice in the past 15 years because of cracked glass panels and chipping concrete.
shepherdexpress.com
Habitat for Humanity Brings Solar Power to Milwaukee
Dozens of Milwaukee households will be outfitted with solar energy installations thanks to a cooperative program between Habitat for Humanity and Wisconsin’s electric and natural gas utilities. The Grow Solar for Humanity initiative is a partnership with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association. It uses funding from the Focus on Energy program in which utilities assist residential and business customers in making cost-effective energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades.
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,077 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,077 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 982 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 5,282 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,082 cases per day. In 2020, 3,709 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,572 cases per day.
Comments / 0