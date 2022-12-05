ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified

MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
GRANTS PASS, OR
mybasin.com

High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon

December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend

From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 4:00 A.M. SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4:00 a.m. Saturday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the central portion and eastern...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Alerts

SNOWFLAKE PARADE – Road Closures

December 6, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR On Thursday, December 8th, the Snowflake Parade will take place. The parade will assemble along Spring Street, proceed down Main Street to 2nd Street, and disband on Timbermill Drive. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the parade portion starting at 7:00 p.m. Please use caution when driving in the affected areas.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun

December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Friday night storm could bring several feet of snow to mountains

MEDFORD, Ore. - Another strong winter storm system will arrive Friday and is expected to produce heavy mountain snow, especially along the Cascades, Siskiyous, and Mt. Shasta area. 1- to 2-feet of snow is possible Friday through Saturday. Travel is likely to become very difficult or impossible during these periods.
MEDFORD, OR
oregonbusiness.com

Jackson County Restricts Mushroom Retreats to Cities

The vote upends plans for a massive psychedelic wellness ranch outside Ashland, but Silo Wellness CEO Mike Arnold says he plans to keep trying. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has voted to restrict mushroom retreat centers to commercial zones, upending a proposed business venture between Silo and the New Frontier Ranch: a 960-acre psychedelic wellness retreat in rural Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
Klamath Falls News

Snowflake Parade delights KF in falling snow

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Superheros to Santa Claus were welcomed with arms wide open at the 38th Annual Snowflake Festival Parade downtown, Thursday night. Thousands of spectators lined Main Street from the museum to the courthouse to jointly celebrate the holiday season in Klamath Falls. Full story: https://www.basinbeat.com/news/snowflake-parade-delights-kf-in-falling-snow.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Meet Maverick!

Meet Maverick! This young little guy had a pretty rough start to his life. He was in a living situation where an intentional injury led to him having his leg amputated. However, he's been adjusting really well, and he's ready to show all of his love to a two-legged friend now.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy