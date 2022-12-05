Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office identifies vehicle used in White City robbery case
UPDATE (12/10/2022): The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they identified the suspects' vehicle. If you have any information about the armed robbery or suspects involved, please call ECSO dispatch at (541) 776-7206. WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find...
KTVL
Medford Fire Department gives out warnings about lithium-ion batteries
MEDFORD — After responding to three Lithium-ion battery fires within the last two months, Medford Fire Department released a statement on how to properly store and keep those batteries for the rest of the year. “It’s a problem really nationwide and because we have seen a few fires in...
KDRV
Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified
MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
KDRV
Jackson County Search & Rescue saves man stranded in snow for two days
PROSPECT, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office's Search and Rescue team has saved the life of a 77-year-old man this morning after he was found stranded in the snow for two days. According to JCSO, SAR vehicle teams, along with a Snowcat, started looking for the man around 1:55...
KTVL
Big rig crash causes one-way traffic control on SR 89
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans District 2 says State Route 89 in McCloud is under one-way traffic control due to a big rig into a tree. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
KTVL
TRAFFIC UPDATE: SR-89 reopens between McCloud and Azalea after big rig spinouts
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, DEC. 8, 8:55 PM:. Caltrans District 2 confirmed State Route 89 has returned to normal between Interstate 5, in Azalea, and McCloud after multiple big rig spinouts. Scroll down to view breaking report. -- BREAKING, DEC. 8, 5 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials...
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office searching for two suspects in White City robbery case
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find two suspects in connection to an armed robbery. It is sharing new images to help find them. The robbery happened at 5:54 p.m. Monday at the Purple Parrot in White City. JCSO...
KDRV
19-month-old child's fentanyl overdose brings criminal charges for its mother
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. -- A newly reported Jackson County child abuse case puts criminal charges against a Butte Falls mother. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its detectives and the Medford Police Department Livability Team arrested a suspect Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl while under her care.
KTVL
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
mybasin.com
High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 4:00 A.M. SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4:00 a.m. Saturday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the central portion and eastern...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
SNOWFLAKE PARADE – Road Closures
December 6, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR On Thursday, December 8th, the Snowflake Parade will take place. The parade will assemble along Spring Street, proceed down Main Street to 2nd Street, and disband on Timbermill Drive. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the parade portion starting at 7:00 p.m. Please use caution when driving in the affected areas.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought.
Klamath Falls News
Friday night storm could bring several feet of snow to mountains
MEDFORD, Ore. - Another strong winter storm system will arrive Friday and is expected to produce heavy mountain snow, especially along the Cascades, Siskiyous, and Mt. Shasta area. 1- to 2-feet of snow is possible Friday through Saturday. Travel is likely to become very difficult or impossible during these periods.
oregonbusiness.com
Jackson County Restricts Mushroom Retreats to Cities
The vote upends plans for a massive psychedelic wellness ranch outside Ashland, but Silo Wellness CEO Mike Arnold says he plans to keep trying. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has voted to restrict mushroom retreat centers to commercial zones, upending a proposed business venture between Silo and the New Frontier Ranch: a 960-acre psychedelic wellness retreat in rural Jackson County.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
Klamath Falls News
Snowflake Parade delights KF in falling snow
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Superheros to Santa Claus were welcomed with arms wide open at the 38th Annual Snowflake Festival Parade downtown, Thursday night. Thousands of spectators lined Main Street from the museum to the courthouse to jointly celebrate the holiday season in Klamath Falls. Full story: https://www.basinbeat.com/news/snowflake-parade-delights-kf-in-falling-snow.
KDRV
Pet of the Week: Meet Maverick!
Meet Maverick! This young little guy had a pretty rough start to his life. He was in a living situation where an intentional injury led to him having his leg amputated. However, he's been adjusting really well, and he's ready to show all of his love to a two-legged friend now.
Comments / 0