WTVC
Lady Vols defeat Chattanooga 69-39
(WCYB) — The Tennessee Lady Vols bounced back from Sunday's home loss against Virginia Tech to defeat Chattanooga 69-39. The Lady Vols held a 22 point lead at halftime. Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 14 points. Tennessee was missing Rickea Jackson, Tamari Key, and Jasmine Franklin. Jackson is out...
WTVC
GPS athlete first female from Chattanooga to be named Soccer All-American by USC
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Girls Preparatory School athlete is the first female from Chattanooga to be named Soccer All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, the school says. On Sunday, GPS says senior and soccer forward Kennedy Ball was told that she had been selected to the 2022 Fall High School All-American Team.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
WTVC
Unmasking the masterminds at Infinity Flux
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you drive through Hixson Pike, you've likely seen the life sized caped crusaders lining the walls of Infinity Flux. Today we're unmasking one of the masterminds behind the store that's a one stop shop for all things pop culture. If you want to find out...
WTVC
Learn to swim with Aqua-Tots
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Daniel Lopera Hankins talks about how learning how to swim is a moment you will remember forever. Aqua Tots is here to keep your children safe while learning how to swim.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
WTVC
Tina Gower of Hixson High School: Educator of the Week for December 5th
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week we recognize Tina Gower, a Comprehensive Development teacher at Hixson High School. Ms. Gower works with her students not only academically, but also in a work program and Special Olympics. Her students grow under her, and she is a changing point for them.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
WTVC
Driver trapped after leaf-blowing truck overturns in Hixson Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The driver of a private leaf-blowing truck is recovering after an accident left him pinned to his steering wheel Thursday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. A release says at about 10 a.m., the truck struck a pole and then overturned on its side in...
WDEF
Catoosa County officials, voters discuss Georgia runoff
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — Polls have just closed state-wide for the Georgia Senate runoff election between Incumbent Raphael Warnock and Challenger Herschel Walker. Voters in Georgia will not be the only ones anxious to see the results of tonight’s election, as the race has garnered national attention after neither candidate received at least 50 percent of votes needed to win in November.
Walgreens: Tri-Cities has 9th most flu activity in nation
TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is among the ten most active areas in the country for flu this season, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. Walgreens’ interactive map depicts the United States and breaks down each state’s flu activity by varying degrees from low to high. For the week ending on Nov. 26., […]
luxury-houses.net
Large and Elegant, this Turn Key Home with Amazing Scenic Views in Chattanooga, TN Listed at $2.3M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home simply having too many custom and high end features now available for sale. This home located at 629 Magnolia Vale Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,926 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Trimble (423-240-2572) – Keller Williams Realty (423-664-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
WTVC
Voting extended by 30 minutes at one Walker County precinct for Georgia runoff
WALKER COUNTY, Ga — Voters at one Walker County precinct will have a little more time to cast their ballot in the Senate runoff. A judge ordered the Chattanooga Valley precinct to stay open until 7:30. This comes after a technical issue delayed the start of voting by 16 minutes, according to the election commission.
WTVC
'Massive project:' Commissioner concerned with added costs to fixing up Tyner Academy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It may cost more than originally planned to bring much-needed renovations to Tyner Middle & High Academy in Chattanooga, a Hamilton County Commissioner said on Wednesday. Hamilton County District 6 Commissioner David Sharpe said at the weekly commission meeting that he's heard those renovations may...
WTVC
Year end giving with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard discusses the promotion of year end giving with opportunities to experience behind the scenes encounters with their animals. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature center. (423) 821-1160. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich, tenders, waffle fries, or a delicious milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Georgia this week that may be able to satisfy your craving.
WTVC
Human remains found in wooded area in Cleveland Sunday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Human remains were found in a wooded area in Cleveland Sunday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department say they received a call about the possible remains being in a wooded area off APD 40, close to Interstate 75. Cleveland PD responded and searched two areas at...
wutc.org
Preserve Chattanooga: A New Track For The Choo-Choo
Perhaps the most iconic building - along with its sign - in this city, the Chattanooga Choo Choo complex has evolved over time from a gateway to the world to a hotel and entertainment center. As the Choo Choo complex evolves once again, let’s look back as we prepare for...
WTVC
Flooding concerns close road in East Brainerd for several hours into Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Flooding impacted roads throughout the Tennessee Valley Wednesday morning. Chattanooga Public Works sent out a release Tuesday afternoon that the floodgates were down at 7600 Davidson Road. They say that Davidson Road would either be closed or difficult access during this flood period. As of 5:00...
