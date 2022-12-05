ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City man faces multiple charges

Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gray woman facing multiple charges

Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Fox, 60 of Gray, on Saturday and charged her with Manufacturing/Selling Methamphetamine, Prohibited Handgun Possession, Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances Distribution and Schedule I and II Drug Violations. Investigators responded to Fox’s residence in the 100 block of Salem Drive in Gray...
GRAY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man arrested After K9 Unit Sniffs Out Drugs From Backpack

A Johnson City man is behind bars after a police K9 unit sniffs out narcotics and a weapon inside the vehicle following a routine traffic stop. Jecory Williams is now charged with Manufacturing, delivery and sell of controlled substances, and possession of a weapon. Around one o’clock Sunday morning police pulled over Williams in the area of Browns Mill Road and North Roan Street. Following the alert by the K9 unit police discovered a backpack that contained what appeared to be a felony amount of pot along with a substance consistent with methamphetamine. Williams was scheduled for court on Monday in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. warns of fentanyl-laced pills

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) —The Carter County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning as law enforcement said they’re seeing deaths caused by suspected fentanyl-laced pills. The sheriff’s office said they’ve seen three overdose deaths in less than fives weeks. Capt. Jeff Markland Criminal Investigations Division said fentanyl has been confirmed in one of those deaths, and […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for …. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder. SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say. SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say. Bristol VA Council approves $12m landfill sidewall...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs

An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release. The students were taken to a school administrator’s office, and search revealed one student to be in possession of marijuana in Rice Crispy treat form.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VSP: ‘Human error’ led to accused murderer’s hiring

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) officials said “human error” led to the hiring of Austin Edwards, a deceased Washington County deputy accused of killing three people before kidnapping a teenage girl. According to a release from VSP, an administrative review was launched after agency officials learned of the allegations against Edwards. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Teen at Science Hill High charged with dealing marijuana

The discovery of a group of students using vape products in a boy’s bathroom at Science Hill High School results in a 14-year-old student being charged. The report from Johnson City police said the teen was found in possession of marijuana shaped into 6 squares along with $50 in his wallet.
supertalk929.com

Jonesborough: House-sitter accused of burglarizing home

A Jonesborough man has felony charges after he was accused of burglarizing a neighbor’s home he was house-sitting. A report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Larry Miller, 57, was trusted with the keys to his neighbor’s home on Jim Town Road in October. On November...
JONESBOROUGH, TN

