Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
Kingsport Times-News
Gray woman facing multiple charges
Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Fox, 60 of Gray, on Saturday and charged her with Manufacturing/Selling Methamphetamine, Prohibited Handgun Possession, Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances Distribution and Schedule I and II Drug Violations. Investigators responded to Fox’s residence in the 100 block of Salem Drive in Gray...
wvlt.tv
Jefferson City man arrested after leading officers on two car chases, police say
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jefferson City man was arrested Monday after leading several agencies on two car chases, a release from the Jefferson City Police Department states. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. when JCPD officers and narcotics detectives tried to stop a car being driven by Austin...
Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report
A courthouse in Rogersville was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a man was seen walking around outside wearing a clown mask and carrying a crossbow, according to a release.
wcyb.com
Sullivan Heights teacher charged with false reports after stabbing report, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher has been charged with false reports after he reported earlier this week that he had been stabbed inside the school, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police said Harold Dalton made the report on Monday. Investigators conducted...
supertalk929.com
Sheriff’s Office investigation reveals Sullivan Heights teacher lied about stabbing
Hundreds of staff members and students were interviewed and surveillance video was scanned, but in the end, a police investigation determined a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School lied about being stabbed. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy reported Harold Dalton, 53, of Kingsport was charged with false reporting after a heavy...
supertalk929.com
Sullivan County SRO under investigation dies from self-inflicted gunshot
A school resource officer with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday. A release from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy’s office said the officer was terminated from his position and then found dead a short while later at his home. Cassidy said his...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man arrested After K9 Unit Sniffs Out Drugs From Backpack
A Johnson City man is behind bars after a police K9 unit sniffs out narcotics and a weapon inside the vehicle following a routine traffic stop. Jecory Williams is now charged with Manufacturing, delivery and sell of controlled substances, and possession of a weapon. Around one o’clock Sunday morning police pulled over Williams in the area of Browns Mill Road and North Roan Street. Following the alert by the K9 unit police discovered a backpack that contained what appeared to be a felony amount of pot along with a substance consistent with methamphetamine. Williams was scheduled for court on Monday in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
Carter Co. warns of fentanyl-laced pills
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) —The Carter County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning as law enforcement said they’re seeing deaths caused by suspected fentanyl-laced pills. The sheriff’s office said they’ve seen three overdose deaths in less than fives weeks. Capt. Jeff Markland Criminal Investigations Division said fentanyl has been confirmed in one of those deaths, and […]
wcyb.com
Police: Greeneville man accused of raping child shoots self when police arrive
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greeneville man accused of raping a child shot himself to death Tuesday when police arrived at his home to serve an arrest warrant, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greeneville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. The...
Elizabethton police, school leaders looking into video of juvenile punching cat
Police and school leaders in Elizabethton are looking into an incident involving a juvenile and an animal.
wjhl.com
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for …. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder. SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say. SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say. Bristol VA Council approves $12m landfill sidewall...
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs
An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release. The students were taken to a school administrator’s office, and search revealed one student to be in possession of marijuana in Rice Crispy treat form.
Man accused of DWI in Burke County head-on crash faced similar charges
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in the hospital after a head-on crash near Burke County Tuesday night and the driver accused of hitting her is now facing DWI charges. The crash happened along U.S. Highway 64 near Duckworth Circle south of Morganton, first responders with Salem Fire Rescue said.
Alleged killer arrested for different gun crime hours after fatal Thursday shooting
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two men charged in an Elizabethton shooting death Thursday was arrested just hours later for an unrelated gun crime. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, who faces a first-degree murder charge in Phillip Glass’s death, was charged around 11 a.m. Thursday with felony reckless endangerment after a sheriff’s deputy responded to […]
Police: Two men charged with first-degree murder in Tennessee shooting, bragged about killing
Two men who police say bragged about shooting another man they had gone to confront have both been charged with first-degree murder after police allegedly found evidence two different handguns were used.
VSP: ‘Human error’ led to accused murderer’s hiring
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) officials said “human error” led to the hiring of Austin Edwards, a deceased Washington County deputy accused of killing three people before kidnapping a teenage girl. According to a release from VSP, an administrative review was launched after agency officials learned of the allegations against Edwards. The […]
supertalk929.com
Teen at Science Hill High charged with dealing marijuana
The discovery of a group of students using vape products in a boy’s bathroom at Science Hill High School results in a 14-year-old student being charged. The report from Johnson City police said the teen was found in possession of marijuana shaped into 6 squares along with $50 in his wallet.
supertalk929.com
Jonesborough: House-sitter accused of burglarizing home
A Jonesborough man has felony charges after he was accused of burglarizing a neighbor’s home he was house-sitting. A report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Larry Miller, 57, was trusted with the keys to his neighbor’s home on Jim Town Road in October. On November...
