On Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Seminole Fire Rescue and Local 2896 will be holding their 8th annual “Fill The Boat” toy drive campaign at the Bay Pines Walmart located at 10237 Bay Pines Boulevard to benefit the children of the Saint Vincent de Paul Center of Hope.

SEMINOLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO