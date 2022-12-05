ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Allen named Historical Society Interim Executive Director; Draper discusses NCRC library ‘Oasis’; Winter Walk Snowflake hunt is underway

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NH+C juggling three virus outbreaks, short workforce; Fossum discusses difficulties with legal marijuana; Snowflake winner got help from five of her kids

Between the remnants of the Covid-19 pandemic, the RSV outbreak among both children and adults, and a strong and early cold & flu season,. NH+C President and CEO Steve Underdahl[/caption]things are busy with Northfield Hospital + Clinics. NH+C President and CEO Steve Underdahl said the organization is seeing record numbers...
Raider Wrap 12-10-2022

Geoff Staab of the boy’s wrestling team joins the program to talk about the early start to the season and a little of the girls program as well. Three girls will compete in a Hastings tournament later today. Head Coach Mike Luckraft of the the Boy’s Hockey team talks...
Community Policy