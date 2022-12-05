Read full article on original website
All-Star lefty Carlos Rodon reportedly seeking seven-year deal
The Yankees are one of many teams known to be interested in lefty Carlos Rodón, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that they would prefer to limit him to a four- or five-year deal. That might be a problem, since Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Rodón is looking for at least seven years. Reporter Marino Pepén says the Red Sox are interested, though the extent of interest isn’t clear.
Mets still interested in Japanese star pitcher
It was reported about three weeks ago that the Mets had a sit-down meeting with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga. Since then, the club has been very busy, giving $86.66M to Justin Verlander, $162M to Brandon Nimmo, $26M to Jose Quintana and $10M to David Robertson. Despite all of that, Andy Martino of SNY reports that Senga is still an option for the club.
Twins outfielder Max Kepler reportedly drawing trade interest
Twins outfielder Max Kepler has drawn trade interest, according to Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes of The Athletic. The report doesn’t list any specific teams that are interested in Kepler, nor does it say that the Twins are actively shopping him. But the fact that Kepler’s name has come up in conversations is noteworthy nonetheless.
Mets sign Japanese ace Kodai Senga to five-year deal
The Mets have agreed to a five-year, $75M deal with right-hander Kodai Senga, SNY’s Andy Martino reports (Twitter links). Senga’s contract also has no-trade protection and an opt-out clause following the 2025 season, as per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal (via Twitter). The deal will become official when...
White Sox, Victor Reyes Agree To Minor League Deal
The White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Víctor Reyes, tweets Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free-Press. Scott Merkin of MLB.com first reported the sides were discussing a potential non-roster deal with an invite to big league Spring Training earlier this week (Twitter link). Reyes...
Braves, Dansby Swanson have reportedly had minimal negotiations this offseason
Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson are the last of this offseason’s “big four” shortstops standing, and while many Braves fans may be holding out hope for a reunion with Swanson, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports that Swanson and the Braves “haven’t had any legit negotiations since the offseason began.” Atlanta’s most recent offer to Swanson was a six-year deal in the $16-17M range annually, per Bowman, which aligns with last month’s reports that the Braves had offered Swanson a deal in the vicinity of $100M.
MLB reportedly would've vetoed Padres' $400M offer to Aaron Judge
The Padres were known to have made a spirited run at Aaron Judge between their pursuit of Trea Turner and eventual agreement with Xander Bogaerts. Bob Nightengale of USA Today suggested this week the Friars were prepared to put forth an offer around $400M. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote they never formally made such an offer, but it’s clear the San Diego front office had at least contemplated a proposal that would have topped the offers made by both the Giants and Yankees.
Cardinals need to plan now for lack of pitching depth in 2024
Currently boasting a staff of Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery, Steven Matz and Dakota Hudson, the Cardinals were not predicted to be heavily involved in the free-agent starting pitcher market this offseason. Nevertheless, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is aware that, “a year from now, we...
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom discusses Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, extensions
Xander Bogaerts signed with the Padres on the final day of the Winter Meetings, agreeing to a huge 11-year, $280M deal. Despite speculation that the Red Sox had made a late bid to re-sign the shortstop, “that was definitely not what our impression was throughout the day and even the day before,” Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
Mets re-sign OF Brandon Nimmo to massive eight-year deal
The Mets and outfielder Brandon Nimmo are in agreement on a deal that would bring him back to Queens. He will make $162M over eight years, an average annual value of $20.25M, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. He will have a no-trade clause, per Sherman. Nimmo is represented by the Boras Corporation.
Report: Diamondbacks have shown interest in Evan Longoria, Justin Turner
Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen listed adding some right-handed help to his lineup as an area of focus back in early October, and much of the team’s pursuits to this point in the offseason have reflected that desire to balance out a heavily left-handed lineup. Arizona has already bought low on 2020 AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that they’ve spoken to veteran corner infielders Evan Longoria and Justin Turner as well.
San Francisco Giants made offer to OF Brandon Nimmo
It’ll come as little consolation to Giants fans, but the team did have an offer on the table for top remaining free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo before he wound up re-signing with the Mets for eight years and $162M, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. As Puma notes, it appears that once owner Steve Cohen got personally involved, Nimmo’s return to the Mets materialized quickly. It’s not known what terms the Giants were offering Nimmo.
Diamondbacks reportedly showing interest in Shintaro Fujinami
The Diamondbacks have shown interest in Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, according to a report from Nikkan Sports (Japanese-language link). The report also lists the Giants and Red Sox as other teams in the mix but suggests Arizona is emerging as one of the favorites to work out a deal with the right-hander.
Rockies, T.J. Zeuch Agree To Minor League Deal
The Rockies are in agreement with right-hander T.J. Zeuch on a minor league contract, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). He’ll get an invite to big league Spring Training. Zeuch is looking to rebound after a tough 2022 campaign. His big league work consisted of three starts for...
Cole Hamels seeking comeback after long injury layoff
Cole Hamels is looking for one more shot at continuing his baseball career, and he told the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) that he is hoping to catch on with a new team this offseason. “A spring training invite is no risk, all reward. If you start me out in February,...
Giants considering SP Chris Bassitt in free agency
The Giants “appear to have interest in” free agent right-hander Chris Bassitt, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Checking in on Bassitt would track with the Giants’ general interest in starting pitching this winter, as they have also been linked to Carlos Rodon, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and Shintaro Fujinami this winter, and plus Andrew Heaney before Heaney signed with the Rangers.
White Sox SP Dylan Cease tops pre-arbitration bonus pool
One of the big new additions to the collective bargaining agreement signed between the league and the players was the implementation of a $50M bonus pool set aside for players with less than three years of league service time. The pool would be handed out to the top 100 eligible...
Padres still in market for starting pitcher, corner bat
Even after adding Xander Bogaerts to an eleven-year, $280M deal, the Padres are looking for more, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports they’re keen to bring in a starting pitcher and a corner bat. The Padres have been busy this winter, signing Bogaerts and getting deep...
Cubs have interest in 1B/OF Trey Mancini
The Cubs have interest in free agent first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Mancini is a free agent for the first time after a number of years with the Orioles and a brief stint with the Astros in 2022. A $10M mutual option wasn’t picked up at the end of the season, and Mancini took a $250K buyout instead to hit the open market.
Cubs, Eric Stout Agree To Minor League Deal
The Cubs have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with reliever Eric Stout, MLBTR has learned. He’ll receive an invitation to big league Spring Training. It’s the second straight offseason in which the Chicago-area native has landed with the Cubs on a non-roster deal. He spent the first couple months of this past season in Triple-A Iowa, working to a 3.94 ERA in 29 2/3 innings to earn a big league call in mid-June. That marked his first MLB look since a three-game stint with the 2018 Royals, which had been his only work at that level before this year.
