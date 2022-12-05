The City of Pierre started pumping water from its new Water Treatment Plant today (Dec. 6, 2022), but distribution to the entire town will take a few weeks to complete. City Project Manager Gidget Palmer says it’s not possible to shut off well water and turn on treated water using the same pipes, so the two sources will comingle in the distribution system for a bit. She says people will notice a gradual change in their water over the next two to three weeks as the old water makes its way out of the system.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO