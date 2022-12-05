Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
500+ presents ready for DRG Media Group, Oahe Federal Credit Union, River Cities Public Transit “Great Holiday Gift Giveaway”
Our secret is out! River Cities Public Transit, Oahe Federal Credit Union and DRG Media Group will give away over 530, already wrapped gifts for kids on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Beginning at 4pm at the storm shelter and community room in Pierre’s Griffin Park, some of Santa’s elves will guide individuals through the mountain of gifts to find items that are appropriate for kids ages infant through 12 years.
drgnews.com
Pierre Volunteer Fire Department gives annual awards, reelects officers
The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards banquet Friday night (Dec. 2, 2022). This year’s award winners (in order of picture below) are:. Rookie of the Year– Nathan Brockel with Engine 2. Don Marso Award for overall firefighting career accomplishments– Byron Caauwe with Engine 3.
drgnews.com
Avera Medical Group Gettysburg welcoming new Physician Assistant later this month
Avera Medical Group Gettysburg will soon welcome a new Physician Assistant to the medical team. KaraLynn Kuhn will join the six current providers Dec. 19, 2022. Kuhn grew up in Aberdeen and attended North Dakota State University for her undergraduate studies. She recently completed the Northwestern College Physician Assistant program in Orange City, Iowa.
drgnews.com
SC Wrestling Invitational: Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall Just Out Of First; Potter County, Mobridge-Pollock Have Weight Winners
FORT PIERRE – New Salem-Almont (ND) captured the Stanley County Wrestling Invitational Saturday at Parkview Auditorium, just ahead of Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall. New Salem-Almont scored 194 points, with P/KA/W scoring 193.5. Lyman finished third with 118 and Potter County was fourth with 99. 145-pound wrestler Kellen Griffith and heavyweight Louie...
drgnews.com
Bridge inspections, 4-H and Extension, full-time employee bonuses on agenda for Stanley County Commission
The Stanley County Commission meets at 5pm CT tonight (Dec. 6, 2022) in their board room in the basement of the Courthouse in Fort Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. The meeting is open to the public. AGENDA. STANLEY COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING. TUESDAY DECEMBER 6, 2022 – 5:00...
drgnews.com
Water Treatment Plant, outdoor pool to be topics of discussion for Pierre City Commission tonight
The Pierre City Commission meets tonight (Dec. 6, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Pierre). Among the items on the agenda are:. Burbach Aquatics Contract Amendment #2 and related invoices. 2022 Budget Supplement – 1st Reading. The Pierre City Commission meeting is open to the public...
drgnews.com
Pierre Swim Team Results – 2022 Candy Cane Open
GILLETTE, WY – 12 Pierre Swim Team members participated December 4-5 at the Gillette Swim Team’s Candy Cane Open. Girls 9-10 Chloe BonneCarrere: 200 free-9th; 100 breaststroke-10th; 50 breaststroke, 100 back, 50 back-12th; 100 free-15th; 50 free-16th. Girls 11-12 Aubrey Chamberlin: 50 breaststroke-2nd (state qualifying time), 100 breaststroke-2nd...
drgnews.com
Garret Wayne "Dutch" Jager | 1937 - 2022
Garrett Wayne “Dutch” Jager, 85, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday,November 26, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring/Summer of 2023. A private burial will be at the. Gettysburg Cemetery. Dutch had a lot of pride in his...
drgnews.com
Pierre’s new drinking water treatment plant begins operation today
The City of Pierre started pumping water from its new Water Treatment Plant today (Dec. 6, 2022), but distribution to the entire town will take a few weeks to complete. City Project Manager Gidget Palmer says it’s not possible to shut off well water and turn on treated water using the same pipes, so the two sources will comingle in the distribution system for a bit. She says people will notice a gradual change in their water over the next two to three weeks as the old water makes its way out of the system.
drgnews.com
Mortenson is youngest ever and 1st tribal member to lead state republican legislators
District 24 Representative Will Mortenson of Pierre has been chosen to serve as the House Majority Leader during South Dakota’s 2023 legislative session. It’s a task he says he’s looking forward to. According to Tony Venhuizen’s “SoDak Governors” blog, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member Mortenson is, “The...
drgnews.com
November total shows second largest number of passenger boardings from the Pierre Regional Airport this year
Over 14,800 (14,827) people have flown out of the Pierre Regional Airport so far this year (2022). City commissioner Jamie Huizenga says there were over 1600 enplanements in November. As an Essential Air Service airport, if Pierre Regional reaches the 10-thousand enplanements mark in a calendar year, it becomes eligible...
