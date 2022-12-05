ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

500+ presents ready for DRG Media Group, Oahe Federal Credit Union, River Cities Public Transit “Great Holiday Gift Giveaway”

Our secret is out! River Cities Public Transit, Oahe Federal Credit Union and DRG Media Group will give away over 530, already wrapped gifts for kids on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Beginning at 4pm at the storm shelter and community room in Pierre’s Griffin Park, some of Santa’s elves will guide individuals through the mountain of gifts to find items that are appropriate for kids ages infant through 12 years.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department gives annual awards, reelects officers

The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards banquet Friday night (Dec. 2, 2022). This year’s award winners (in order of picture below) are:. Rookie of the Year– Nathan Brockel with Engine 2. Don Marso Award for overall firefighting career accomplishments– Byron Caauwe with Engine 3.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Avera Medical Group Gettysburg welcoming new Physician Assistant later this month

Avera Medical Group Gettysburg will soon welcome a new Physician Assistant to the medical team. KaraLynn Kuhn will join the six current providers Dec. 19, 2022. Kuhn grew up in Aberdeen and attended North Dakota State University for her undergraduate studies. She recently completed the Northwestern College Physician Assistant program in Orange City, Iowa.
GETTYSBURG, SD
drgnews.com

SC Wrestling Invitational: Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall Just Out Of First; Potter County, Mobridge-Pollock Have Weight Winners

FORT PIERRE – New Salem-Almont (ND) captured the Stanley County Wrestling Invitational Saturday at Parkview Auditorium, just ahead of Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall. New Salem-Almont scored 194 points, with P/KA/W scoring 193.5. Lyman finished third with 118 and Potter County was fourth with 99. 145-pound wrestler Kellen Griffith and heavyweight Louie...
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Swim Team Results – 2022 Candy Cane Open

GILLETTE, WY – 12 Pierre Swim Team members participated December 4-5 at the Gillette Swim Team’s Candy Cane Open. Girls 9-10 Chloe BonneCarrere: 200 free-9th; 100 breaststroke-10th; 50 breaststroke, 100 back, 50 back-12th; 100 free-15th; 50 free-16th. Girls 11-12 Aubrey Chamberlin: 50 breaststroke-2nd (state qualifying time), 100 breaststroke-2nd...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Garret Wayne "Dutch" Jager | 1937 - 2022

Garrett Wayne “Dutch” Jager, 85, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday,November 26, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring/Summer of 2023. A private burial will be at the. Gettysburg Cemetery. Dutch had a lot of pride in his...
GETTYSBURG, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre’s new drinking water treatment plant begins operation today

The City of Pierre started pumping water from its new Water Treatment Plant today (Dec. 6, 2022), but distribution to the entire town will take a few weeks to complete. City Project Manager Gidget Palmer says it’s not possible to shut off well water and turn on treated water using the same pipes, so the two sources will comingle in the distribution system for a bit. She says people will notice a gradual change in their water over the next two to three weeks as the old water makes its way out of the system.
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy