AOL Corp
Aaron Rodgers Celebrates His 39th Birthday Courtside with Daughter of Milwaukee Bucks Owner
Aaron Rodgers is another year older, and he celebrated his 39th birthday courtside. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was spotted sitting next to model Mallory Edens at Friday night's Milwaukee Bucks game. Edens, 26, is daughter to one of the Bucks' primary owners, Wes Edens, who was also in attendance as the team faced the Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid is going to hate what one of his veteran players just did
The Kansas City Chiefs are a disciplined team and have been that way since Andy Reid arrived 10 or so years ago. That’s how all of his teams are. What I mean by disciplined, is they don’t do much talking. They let their play on the field do that. We heard Andy Reid talk about that last week heading into Bengals week.
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
WSAW
Packers fans take over Soldier Field in 206th meeting against the Bears
CHICAGO, IL. (WSAW) - Sunday’s battle between the Packers and Bears was the 206th meeting between the NFL’s oldest rivalry. Even in a hostile environment, that didn’t stop cheese heads from making their presence known. Whether you’re from the Chicagoland area or back in Wisconsin, Packers nation...
Packers.com
Matt LaFleur provides Packers' injury updates
GREEN BAY – Before heading out on the team's bye week, Head Coach Matt LaFleur provided brief injury updates Monday on various Packers. Aaron Rodgers: The four-time MVP quarterback got through the Bears game with no setbacks to his thumb or rib injuries, and he indicated after the game both ailments could be put behind him after the bye.
The wild, wacky career of 49ers vagabond QB Josh Johnson
Another day, another new jersey for Josh Johnson. On Tuesday, the 49ers signed the much-traveled quarterback from the Broncos' practice squad to back up rookie starter Brock Purdy, "Mr Irrelevant" from the 2022 NFL Draft. It's the fourth stint with the 49ers for Johnson, who has played for 14 NFL teams, a league record.
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the Playoffs
The 2022 Green Bay Packers season has been a disappointing one. Through injuries, poor coaching and bad offseason decisions, not much has gone right in Green Bay. However, the season is not over and the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is technically still alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
Would Rising Christian Watson Entice Aaron Rodgers Back for 2023?
Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers for 2023, and would the rise of Christian Watson help entice him back?
NFL Coach Admits He's Considering A Quarterback Change
Following the Colts' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, interim coach Jeff Saturday said he didn't consider benching Matt Ryan. Now that Saturday has fully digested the team's Week 13 loss, he has decided that everything is on the table for the final four games of the season.
Report: Rams considering starting Baker Mayfield vs. Raiders
Despite acquiring Baker Mayfield less than two days ago via waivers, the Rams are already considering giving him game work. There is a “real chance” the former Browns and Panthers starter plays for his new team Thursday night, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. It seems the team’s preference...
NFL Week 14: Picks and preview
A pyrrhic victory headlined Week 13. The 49ers beat the Dolphins in impressive fashion but lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season in the process. Brock Purdy came in and acquitted himself well, but even with Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback-friendly system, the Niners can’t win a Super Bowl with a former Mr. Irrelevant…right? Could Baker Mayfield be the answer? Kyle Shanahan says no, for now, but things can change in a hurry. The Bengals made a big statement, and now Joe Burrow is 3-0 against the Chiefs in his career. Mike White acquitted himself well, but the Vikings – stop me if this sounds familiar – barely survived the Jets. The Official Team of the Weekly Picks Column, the Detroit Lions, pummeled Jacksonville while the Eagles flexed on Tennessee. Speaking of the Titans, they made waves by firing GM Jon Robinson mid-week, while the Browns won Deshaun Watson’s debut, no thanks to the man himself. Week 14 brings a Jets-Bills rematch, the Eagles and Giants doing battle, plus a crucial game for the Chargers against the Dolphins. It’s not a great week of matchups, but it’s certainly not a bad one, either. Let’s get to the games.
247Sports
Bears defense crumbles in fourth quarter after promising start in loss to Packers
CHICAGO, Ill., — In a game to determine the all-time franchise wins leader between the two teams involved in one of the oldest rivalries, the Chicago Bears were uncharacteristically dominant in all three phases of the game for the first three-quarters of Sunday's contest against their arch-rival Green Bay Packers. Despite trotting out a secondary down starters Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, the Bears defense was able to hold a Packers offense led by two-time defending league MVP in quarterback Aaron Rodgers to just 10 points for the first three-quarters of the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reportedly hires multiple pieces of UC staff at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell has reportedly made the hiring of three assistants from his Cincinnati staff official at Wisconsin. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Fickell has hired the trio of Mike Tressel, Colin Hitschler and Mike Brown to his staff with the Badgers. Thamel also reports that the group is out on the recruiting trail for Wisconsin.
Heat guard Victor Oladipo upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game
Heat guard Victor Oladipo has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Detroit, says Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, noting that it’s the first time Oladipo has received that designation this season. The former All-Star has yet to appear in a game this fall due to...
Watch: Tom Brady tries to recruit Aaron Judge as tight end ahead of win vs. Saints
With Brady's longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski retiring for the second time earlier this year, the Bucs have had trouble getting much production from the position during the 2022 season. Ironically, rookie tight end Cade Otton played a huge role in Tampa Bay's comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football" in Week 13, tying a career-high with six catches on a career-high 10 targets for 28 yards and a touchdown. Otton's fourth quarter score brought the Bucs within six points.
Timberwolves to add Matt Ryan on two-way deal
The Timberwolves are signing forward Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic tweet. Minnesota will waive A.J. Lawson to make room for Ryan, Krawczynski adds in another tweet. Ryan was waived by the Lakers last week. Minnesota ranks 28th in 3-point shooting at...
Hoops Rumors
