AOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers Celebrates His 39th Birthday Courtside with Daughter of Milwaukee Bucks Owner

Aaron Rodgers is another year older, and he celebrated his 39th birthday courtside. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was spotted sitting next to model Mallory Edens at Friday night's Milwaukee Bucks game. Edens, 26, is daughter to one of the Bucks' primary owners, Wes Edens, who was also in attendance as the team faced the Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
Packers.com

Matt LaFleur provides Packers' injury updates

GREEN BAY – Before heading out on the team's bye week, Head Coach Matt LaFleur provided brief injury updates Monday on various Packers. Aaron Rodgers: The four-time MVP quarterback got through the Bears game with no setbacks to his thumb or rib injuries, and he indicated after the game both ailments could be put behind him after the bye.
GREEN BAY, WI
Hoops Rumors

The wild, wacky career of 49ers vagabond QB Josh Johnson

Another day, another new jersey for Josh Johnson. On Tuesday, the 49ers signed the much-traveled quarterback from the Broncos' practice squad to back up rookie starter Brock Purdy, "Mr Irrelevant" from the 2022 NFL Draft. It's the fourth stint with the 49ers for Johnson, who has played for 14 NFL teams, a league record.
WASHINGTON STATE
FlurrySports

Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the Playoffs

The 2022 Green Bay Packers season has been a disappointing one. Through injuries, poor coaching and bad offseason decisions, not much has gone right in Green Bay. However, the season is not over and the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is technically still alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Rams considering starting Baker Mayfield vs. Raiders

Despite acquiring Baker Mayfield less than two days ago via waivers, the Rams are already considering giving him game work. There is a “real chance” the former Browns and Panthers starter plays for his new team Thursday night, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. It seems the team’s preference...
Hoops Rumors

NFL Week 14: Picks and preview

A pyrrhic victory headlined Week 13. The 49ers beat the Dolphins in impressive fashion but lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season in the process. Brock Purdy came in and acquitted himself well, but even with Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback-friendly system, the Niners can’t win a Super Bowl with a former Mr. Irrelevant…right? Could Baker Mayfield be the answer? Kyle Shanahan says no, for now, but things can change in a hurry. The Bengals made a big statement, and now Joe Burrow is 3-0 against the Chiefs in his career. Mike White acquitted himself well, but the Vikings – stop me if this sounds familiar – barely survived the Jets. The Official Team of the Weekly Picks Column, the Detroit Lions, pummeled Jacksonville while the Eagles flexed on Tennessee. Speaking of the Titans, they made waves by firing GM Jon Robinson mid-week, while the Browns won Deshaun Watson’s debut, no thanks to the man himself. Week 14 brings a Jets-Bills rematch, the Eagles and Giants doing battle, plus a crucial game for the Chargers against the Dolphins. It’s not a great week of matchups, but it’s certainly not a bad one, either. Let’s get to the games.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Bears defense crumbles in fourth quarter after promising start in loss to Packers

CHICAGO, Ill., — In a game to determine the all-time franchise wins leader between the two teams involved in one of the oldest rivalries, the Chicago Bears were uncharacteristically dominant in all three phases of the game for the first three-quarters of Sunday's contest against their arch-rival Green Bay Packers. Despite trotting out a secondary down starters Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, the Bears defense was able to hold a Packers offense led by two-time defending league MVP in quarterback Aaron Rodgers to just 10 points for the first three-quarters of the game.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell reportedly hires multiple pieces of UC staff at Wisconsin

Luke Fickell has reportedly made the hiring of three assistants from his Cincinnati staff official at Wisconsin. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Fickell has hired the trio of Mike Tressel, Colin Hitschler and Mike Brown to his staff with the Badgers. Thamel also reports that the group is out on the recruiting trail for Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
Hoops Rumors

Watch: Tom Brady tries to recruit Aaron Judge as tight end ahead of win vs. Saints

With Brady's longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski retiring for the second time earlier this year, the Bucs have had trouble getting much production from the position during the 2022 season. Ironically, rookie tight end Cade Otton played a huge role in Tampa Bay's comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football" in Week 13, tying a career-high with six catches on a career-high 10 targets for 28 yards and a touchdown. Otton's fourth quarter score brought the Bucs within six points.
TAMPA, FL
Hoops Rumors

Timberwolves to add Matt Ryan on two-way deal

The Timberwolves are signing forward Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic tweet. Minnesota will waive A.J. Lawson to make room for Ryan, Krawczynski adds in another tweet. Ryan was waived by the Lakers last week. Minnesota ranks 28th in 3-point shooting at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
