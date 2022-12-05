Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Reported Structural Fire at Gardner Trucking
Pittsville (OnFocus) Around 6:00 pm on Saturday evening, according to Wood County Dispatch a report came in of a structure fire East of Pittsville on Hwy 73. At the time of the report heavy traffic along Hwy 73 near County E. Expect travel delays and choose alternative route. As of...
WSAW
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
waupacanow.com
Wrestling teams compete at scramble
Three area wrestlers had top-three finishes Dec. 3 at the John Roberts Scramble in Antigo. Manawa’s Cash Botting placed second at 126 pounds and Waupaca’s Jayl Azuara and Owen Hansen placed third at 113 and 170, respectively. Manawa, Clintonville and Waupaca placed 12th, 13th and 14th at the...
WSAW
Waupaca Co. crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriffs Office responded to a call of a one vehicle crash around 9:31 p.m. Friday night in the Town of Caledonia, about 5 miles east of Fremont. It happened on Highway 45, north of County Highway W. The vehicle was traveling southbound, lost...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas
ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Manufacturing Plant Closing Next Spring
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wisconsin Rapids manufacturing plant will close next spring. Sonoco will shut down its tube and core center, leaving 70 workers out of a job, by next March. Officials with the company confirmed the news to the Department of workforce development on Tuesday. According to their filing...
wapl.com
Shawano murder suspect heading to trial
SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano murder suspect is heading to trial. A Shawano County Judge finds there is enough evidence to try Michael Ingold on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Ingold allegedly strangled his girlfriend in their home back in June. He will enter a plea to the charge...
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
A historic loss: No one injured in fire at Tomah Veteran facility
Five veterans were inside a Tomah residential facility when it caught fire Saturday night. No one was injured, but the historic building may be a loss.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon. At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street. The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.
Wausau area obituaries December 2, 2022
Donald “Don” D. Tinjum, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born May 6, 1956 in Perham, Minnesota, son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Pinter) Tinjum. His younger days were spent in Frazee, MN and in the fall of 1968 they moved to Stanley, WI. Graduating from UW-Stout with a degree in Computer Science he moved to Wausau, Wisconsin and started working for Wausau Insurance. While in Wausau it was through running that he met his future wife Sharon. They were married on April 9, 1983 at St. Matthew’s Parish in Wausau.
‘Careless use of smoking material’ cause of Saturday night blaze at Tomah residential facility
The fire department was called to 110 East Council Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Those first on scene said that heavy fire was coming from the Northwest side and was growing quickly.
Fox11online.com
Person dies in Waupaca rollover crash
WAUPACA (WLUK) -- A person died in a rollover crash in Waupaca. It happened just before 1 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 10 near W. Fulton Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver deceased, ejected from the vehicle. Investigators determined the driver was traveling westbound on U.S....
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
wtaq.com
Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
Sentencing Tuesday for Marathon County town clerk accused of altering 2020 voter list
A Marathon County town clerk accused of misconduct in office and altering a registration list during the fall 2020 election will be sentenced Tuesday in Wausau, court records show. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, is facing two felony charges, misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official....
kz1043.com
Person found dead in Waupaca shed
WAUPACA, Wis. — A person is found dead in Waupaca. The body was found in a shed on Churchill Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was involved and says the public is not in danger. The person’s name and cause...
waupacanow.com
Suspect charged with assault
Jacob M. Esslinger, 27, Ogdensburg, is charged with sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Esslinger is currently in Waupaca County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of...
Fox11online.com
One person killed in fiery I-41 crash in Outagamie County
(WLUK) -- A person died in a fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County Monday, Wisconsin State Patrol confirms. The single vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of the Weigh Station near County Highway U. Sgt. Erik Heinz says it appears the vehicle...
cwbradio.com
U.S. News & World Report Names Several Marshfield Medical Center Facilities High Performing Hospitals for Maternity Care
U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, Marshfield Medical Center-Weston and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam as 2022-2023 High Performing hospitals for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy). This is the highest award a hospital...
