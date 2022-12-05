Donald “Don” D. Tinjum, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born May 6, 1956 in Perham, Minnesota, son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Pinter) Tinjum. His younger days were spent in Frazee, MN and in the fall of 1968 they moved to Stanley, WI. Graduating from UW-Stout with a degree in Computer Science he moved to Wausau, Wisconsin and started working for Wausau Insurance. While in Wausau it was through running that he met his future wife Sharon. They were married on April 9, 1983 at St. Matthew’s Parish in Wausau.

