bbbtv12.com
Mary Swicegood Galyon, Kingston
Mrs. Mary Swicegood Galyon, age 84, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Waters of Sweetwater in Sweetwater, Tennessee. She was born July 4, 1938, in Roane County, Tennessee. Mrs. Galyon was a retired seamstress from Roane Hosiery in Harriman. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Swicegood and Nota Conley Swicegood; and several brothers and sisters.
bbbtv12.com
Dorothy Huff, Kingston
Dorothy Huff, age 86, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the home of her daughter. She was born March 16, 1936, in Roane County and remained her entire life. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and one who loved the Lord with all her heart and wanted everyone to prepare to meet her again on the other side with her Saviour. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also had a great passion for animals and rescued numerous pets over the years, making a wonderful home for each one. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James Bryant Huff; parents, Colonel Raggles & Lela Todd Carter; sisters, Mary Lois Mehaffey, and Wilma Basler.
bbbtv12.com
Peggy Hill, Rockwood
Mrs. Peggy Hill, age 83 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 6, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Peggy was a long-time faithful member of Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood, and she dearly loved her church family. She was a lot of things to a lot of people, but what describes Peggy best is she was a Christian wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family fiercely. You didn’t have to be blood to call Peggy “grandma”. She was an avid fan of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, and she loved to watch the Lady Vols Basketball team. She was a wonderful cook and she loved to feed her family and friends her tenderloin and biscuits, the best dumplings, and of course her pinto beans and cornbread. Peggy and her husband Glenn started Glenn’s Auto Parts in Rockwood in 1961 when she worked as a bookkeeper, but she was really the boss. She loved her horses and enjoyed watching and feeding her birds. Peggy and Glenn loved to play pranks on their closest friends. They loved the Daytona 500 in the spring, and they enjoyed hunting for antique treasures together. Peggy lived a full, happy life and is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Angela Meadows and her staff for their loving care of Peggy.
bbbtv12.com
Sylvia Alexander Gordon, Ten Mile
Sylvia Alexander Gordon age 84 of Ten Mile, TN passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones and family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born July 14, 1938, in Loudon County and was a graduate of Midway High School in 1956. Sylvia was a faithful member of Luminary United Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir.
bbbtv12.com
Billy Joe Henderson Sr, Knoxville
Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House. Billy was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and attended North Knoxville Baptist Church. Billy owned and operated H&S Logging for 45 years with his brother-in-law, Frankie Shelton. Billy loved fishing and was an avid bass fisherman. He never met a stranger and loved to talk. He also loved going to watch his granddaughter, Makenzie “Pook” play softball. Billy will be remembered as a family man that loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren but most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Anyone that knew Billy knew that he loved to share his testimony and God’s plan of salvation. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Silvey; parents, James and Elsie Henderson; brother, Pete Jones; sisters, Bobbie Monroe, Polly Sherrod, and Beattie Shelton.
