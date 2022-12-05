Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
Richard L. Smothers
Mr. Richard L. Smothers, 88, of Springfield, IL died December 4, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield. He was born July 31, 1934 the son of Larry and Edith Smothers. He graduated from South Fork High School in 1952 and in 1967 married Joyce Lauwerens, who preceded him in death in 2013.
Effingham Radio
James Samuel “Jim” Thompson, 92
James Samuel “Jim” Thompson, 92, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Shelbyville Manor. In keeping with Jim’s wishes, family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Kenneth Kyle "Kenny" Martin
Kenneth Kyle “Kenny” Martin, 23, of Taylorville, IL, passed away on November 30, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, PA; Kenny was born on December 6, 1998, in Springfield, IL, the son of Donnie and Rhonda (Miller) Martin. Kenny is survived by his parents; one sister, Brenda Martin...
Effingham Radio
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Madison County
One man has died, and another is hurt after a head-on crash Tuesday in Madison County.
edglentoday.com
ISP Confirms Fatality In Madison County Crash At Illinois Route 3/Oldenburg Road
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-unit motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Illinois Route 3 southbound at Oldenburg Road, Madison County. The drivers involved were as follows: Unit 1 - Alexander C. Maguire, a 22-year-old male from...
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
i70sports.com
Lady Indians’ Nelson Breaking Records and Rewriting Altamont Basketball History
When it comes to individual goals for high school basketball players, many athletes will list 1,000 career points as a goal to try and reach and surpass. What do you do when you reach that goal in only your sophomore year? You just reach even higher and set your sights on even bigger accomplishments. Altamont Lady Indians junior guard Grace Nelson has made quite a name for herself in just over two seasons of play. Playing what equated to just half a season of basketball during her freshman year in 2021 due to COVID-19, Nelson made her name known right from her first varsity game, scoring 40 points in her Varsity debut and she would finish her first high school season with 459 points. It would then take just under two months into her sophomore season before Nelson would reach the 1,000 career point threshold in a National Trail Conference game against South Central on January 6, 2022. After adding another 366 points after that game to end her sophomore season with 1,389 career points, Nelson would next set her sights on the Altamont Lady Indians basketball scoring record of 1,510 held by former Lady Indian standout and coach Peggy (Goeckner) Bueker since 1989. And it didn’t take long for that record to fall this season as Nelson would score 22 points in Altamont’s win over host Newton at the Bob Kerans Tournament to stand at 1,514. And while most athletes may never have the chance to even meet or get to know the person whose record they are beating, Nelson sees hers almost every school day as Bueker is now in her first year as Principal of Altamont High School. Being able to have that connection with the previous record holder, Nelson says it was truly an honor to be able to reach that major milestone.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 28 year old Miranda Davis of Effingham for driving while license suspended. Miranda was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Logan Gomez of Margate, FL for possession of meth. Logan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County...
newschannel20.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about multiple catalytic converter theft. The Springfield Police Department took a report from the 600 block of N 6th St. for 7 catalytic converters stolen, a report from the 2500 block of Prairie Crossing Dr. for 3 catalytic converters stolen and an additional report from the 2900 block of Rochester Road for 1 catalytic converter stolen.
newschannel20.com
5th street structure fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 5th street on Monday. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire in the attic. “We had an alarm at 11:11 today for a residential structure fire, said Mike Abbott, Division Chief of Operations...
Decatur mayor candidates facing objections to petitions
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two candidates in the upcoming mayoral election for Decatur are facing a pair of objections that could result in them being left off the ballot in April. The petitions of Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are being challenged by two people from Decatur who said they were invalid for several reasons. […]
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Metro East oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights two separate fires simultaneously
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to two Code 2 fires at the same time today. Code 2 fires require a more aggressive response. According to a post on the official Facebook Springfield Illinois Fire Department page, "Two additional engines, an additional truck and additional battalion chiefs, safety officers, and staff chiefs are dispatched for a Code 2 fire."
Taylorville Kroger intends to re-open this month
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kroger has announced its intention to reopen its Taylorville store before the end of December. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered the store’s closure on July 29 due to concerns about the handling and removal of flooring materials. State-approved and licensed professionals have since made the desired repairs, and extensive testing […]
wmay.com
Springfield Aldermen Appear Open To Some Modification Of Cannabis Zoning Rules
Some Springfield aldermen are indicating they’re open to relaxing some of the city’s rules related to zoning for cannabis craft grow and infusion operations… but only up to a point. The Springfield-Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission made a presentation to the City Council Tuesday night in response...
Investigation into Neoga deaths continues, questions remain
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into two deaths in Cumberland County last week is still ongoing with little information being released. Cumberland County Sheriff’s officials said deputies found two people on Nov. 30 in a home on Couty Road 1200N. The two were identified as 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft, […]
i70sports.com
South Central Falls at Neoga
The South Central Lady Cougars are still looking for their first conference win after falling at Neoga on Monday night, 59-27. After a tight first quarter that saw South Central trail by just three points, 16-13 at the end of the first quarter, the Cougars were only able to put up three points in both the second and third quarters to get down 57-19 by the end of the third quarter. South Central would outscore Neoga 8-2 in the fourth quarter, but would fall 59-27. South Central is now 3-4 on the season and 0-4 in the National Trail Conference. They will be back at home on Thursday when they host Ramsey in non-conference action.
WAND TV
Arrest made in stabbing death of Lovington man
MOULTRIE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Lovington man. According to the Illinois State Police, Matthew E. Nation was arrested for stabbing Michael Peck, 54, to death on Sept. 27 on S. Logan Street in Lovington. According to Illinois State Police, Nation...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board Committee Assignments/Appointments Announced
Effingham County Board Committee Assignments/Appointments (for next two years):. Chairman: Doug McCain Vice-Chair: Norbert Soltwedel Member: Jeremy Kyle. Chairman: Norbert Soltwedel Vice-Chair: Doug McCain Member: Jeremy Kyle. TAX & FINANCE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE. THURSDAY BEFORE BOARD MEETING 3:30 PM. Chairman: Norbert Soltwedel Vice-Chair: Sandi Gillet. HEALTH SERVICES COMMITTEE. 1ST...
