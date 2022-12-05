‘Turning Back the Tide of Extinction’ Australian Mammals Are Coming Back: Bandicoots, Bilbies, Potoroos

Read full article on original website
Futurism
Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean
In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
Australia’s mountain mist frog declared extinct as red list reveals scale of biodiversity crisis
Experts describe it as a ‘beautiful endemic rainforest species’, one of several that have not been seen for decades
Fisherman Who Was A Father Of Three Found Inside A Man-Eating 26ft Crocodile
A giant predator killed a father of three as he was fishing for shrimp. Human activity is expanding into wildlife areas faster because of dwindling food sources. What is the primary consequence? Officials say these attacks are becoming more frequent.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
Lost and found: how a single clue led to the rediscovery of a crab not seen for 225 years
Tracking down rare species believed to be extinct is never easy, but when Pierre A Mvogo Ndongo travelled to Sierra Leone in January 2021 to search for “lost” species of land-dwelling crabs, the feeling of looking for a needle in a haystack was particularly powerful due to the size of the “haystack”. For one of the species, Afzelius’s crab (Afrithelphusa afzelii), last seen in 1796, the only clue was the label on a specimen that simply said: “Sierra Leone.”
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
Crazy moment worker almost eaten by crocodile in Australia
A man working in the Northern Territory of Australia has escaped a potential attack from a saltwater crocodile. Traveling across the Arnhem Land region, Kane Marcus and his friend spotted the massive reptile while driving to work. In footage later shared with the ABC, Marcus exits his truck to try to take a photo with the crocodile. At this point the animal leaps off the ground and can be seen snapping at him. This prompts the man to jump back onto the truck, while his friend continues filming. Eventually, after hiding underneath the truck, the crocodile crosses the road and disappears into the...
Prehistoric 50-Foot Whale Discovered in Deep Jungle Valley by Accident
The ribs of the near-complete fossil, estimated to be at least 85,000 years old, were seen sticking out of the ground by an archaeologist and a local collector.
Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction
Populations of a vulnerable species of marine mammal, numerous species of abalone and a type of Caribbean coral are now threatened with extinction, an international conservation organization said Friday. The International Union for Conservation of Nature announced the update during the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP15, conference...
Man Handles Huge Alligator Snapping Turtle Threatening 'Crushing Bite'
"He simply opens his huge mouth as a display to warn anything looking to hurt him," herpetologist and Garden State Tortoise founder Chris Leone told Newsweek.
Time Out Global
The biggest creature ever to roam the earth is coming to the Natural History Museum
So you’ve met Hope, the enormous blue whale who swims through the air high above the heads of visitors to the Natural History Museum. You might well remember Dippy, her predecessor, the massive diplodocus who delighted generations of schoolkids. But massive as these two creatures are, they’re nothing compared to the Natural History Museum’s latest skeletal star attraction.
Weasels, not pandas, should be the poster animal for biodiversity loss
At the United Nations biodiversity conference that opens in Montreal on Dec. 7, 2022, nations aim to create a new global framework for transforming humanity’s relationship with nature. The conference logo features a human reaching to embrace a panda – but from an ecological perspective, a weasel or badger would be a more appropriate choice. Large mammals with widespread appeal, also known as charismatic megafauna, often represent the highest achievement in biodiversity protection. As the logic goes, saving the tiger, polar bear, wolf or lion means saving an entire ecosystem, since these species often have large ranges and may sit at...
Last of the 'Super Tuskers': Saving Kenya's majestic megafauna
In Kenya's Tsavo East National Park, conservationists are fighting to protect the country's last remaining "Super Tuskers" -- male elephants with huge tusks.
200-million-year-old lizard found in storeroom cupboard pushes origin of reptiles by 35 million years
Fossilized remains of a small lizard that was retrieved from a cupboard of the Natural History Museum in London have shifted the origin and diversification of modern lizards from the Middle Jurassic to the late Triassic period. Christened Cryptovaranoides microlanius, meaning 'small butcher', the lizard has jaws lined with sharp,...
Jailing Indonesians for shark finning in Australian waters doesn't solve the real driver – poverty
Last week, four Indonesian fishermen were convicted for taking shark fins and poaching fish in Australian waters. The four men were spotted off remote Niiwalarra/Sir Graham Moore island in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, more than 150 nautical miles inside Australia’s exclusive economic zone. But is fining them up to A$6,000 – a huge sum for these men – likely to stop sharks being killed? Hardly. The reality is, they have no capacity to pay the sum. Instead, they’ll likely serve a month or so in jail and return to Indonesia. There, they’ll face the same problem driving them into...
US scientists achieve ‘holy grail’ net gain nuclear fusion reaction: report
US scientists have reportedly carried out the first nuclear fusion experiment to achieve a net energy gain, a major breakthrough in a field that has been pursuing such a result since the 1950s, and a potential milestone in the search for a climate-friendly, renewable energy source to replace fossil fuels.The experiment took place in recent weeks at the government-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, where researchers used a process known as inertial confinement fusion, the Financial Times reports, citing three people with knowledge of the experiment’s preliminary results.The test involved bombarding a pellet of hydrogen plasma with the...
vinlove.net
Raise the ugliest, strangest fish on the planet, climb trees quickly as a pet
Giant Mudskipper is raised by Mr. Le Van Vo (Ca Mau province) as a pet in his pond. In the wild, mudskippers are only 1-2 fingers big, but in Mr. Vo’s pond, the fishes are as adorable as pets. Ca Mau is considered the “capital” of mudskippers. This fish...
DNA analysis of soil from paw prints could help save Sumatra's tigers
Dr. Mrinalini Watsa, a researcher at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, is developing an easy, cost-effective DNA analysis technique, using soil samples from the paw prints of 4-year-old Sumatran tiger Rakan. The application could one day help track endangered Sumatran tigers in the wild.
Tri-City Herald
Remains of last Tasmanian tiger were lost for 85 years. They were in a cupboard
In the 1930s, the Tasmanian tiger went the way of the woolly mammoth and the dodo bird and was declared extinct. Now the remains of the last of its species have been discovered. Officially known as the thylacine, the Tasmanian tiger was a carnivorous marsupial that inhabited the Australian island...
Here’s how 53 African bird species are adapting to historic heat
This article was originally featured on The Conversation. During the northern hemisphere summer of 2022, yet another round of extreme heat waves roasted Eurasia, North America and northern Africa – a stark reminder that these conditions are becoming the new normal. These events can have a devastating impact on...
