Pennsylvania State

NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Dog manages to get stuck in tree in Pennsylvania

He took the phrase “barking up the wrong tree” quite literally. A dog somehow managed to get stuck up a tree in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Dog ‘drives,’ crashes truck in Walmart parking lot: report. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Dormont resident, Anthony Mwape, became quite...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.

Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

3 people, including child, injured in central Pa. shooting: police

Two adults and a 3-year-old child were shot in York on Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:33 p.m. in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, police said. While officers were on their way to the scene, they were told three victims were transported to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle.
YORK, PA
New York Post

Fast-moving system could bring snow to some Northeast cities from Sunday into Monday

A fast-moving system will sweep across the Northeast on Sunday and Monday when snowflakes could fly as far south as the New York City tri-state area for the first time this season. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this upcoming snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. “We are keeping our fingers crossed near and dear that we’ll pick up a couple of inches in the metro areas of the Big...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map

While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

