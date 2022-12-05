A fast-moving system will sweep across the Northeast on Sunday and Monday when snowflakes could fly as far south as the New York City tri-state area for the first time this season. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this upcoming snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. “We are keeping our fingers crossed near and dear that we’ll pick up a couple of inches in the metro areas of the Big...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO