As central Pa. winery sets to close for winter, new ideas are already in the works for 2023
Cassel Vineyards of Hershey will be open today and then next weekend (Thursday to Sunday) before, as is its tradition, closing for the season. The owners will reopen the place for its 11th season in March 2023. In addition to the extensive line of wines (dry to sweet) and ciders...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. Sometimes some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Dog manages to get stuck in tree in Pennsylvania
He took the phrase “barking up the wrong tree” quite literally. A dog somehow managed to get stuck up a tree in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Dog ‘drives,’ crashes truck in Walmart parking lot: report. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Dormont resident, Anthony Mwape, became quite...
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/10/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 10. Claris Ina Knouse of Green Park entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter where she had resided for the past year and was under hospice care for the past six months. She was...
Farm Show milkshakes served at pop-ups in central Pa.; here’s where to find one near you
Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshake lovers lined up at the West Shore Plaza in Lemoyne Friday to sample the sweet treats at the first of several Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association pop-up events. Celebrating the Dairymen’s 70th year selling shakes at the Farm Show, all three flavors were available, including a new...
Powerball $116 million jackpot (12/10/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball drawing from Wednesday night. So tonight, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have another chance to win millions more! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
Pa. Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two winners in the weekly New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, and one of them was from the greater Harrisburg area. In a press release, the lottery announced that one of the two $50,000 prizes has been awarded for a ticket sold in Lemoyne, at the Karns located at 1023 State Street.
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to Pennsylvania this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in Pennsylvania and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.
Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
3 people, including child, injured in central Pa. shooting: police
Two adults and a 3-year-old child were shot in York on Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:33 p.m. in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, police said. While officers were on their way to the scene, they were told three victims were transported to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle.
Regional Pizza Restaurant Chain With NJ, PA Locations Declares Bankruptcy
Just because you sell food that just about everyone enjoys doesn't mean you'll have an easy time running a business. Just ask the folks to run a chain of pizza restaurants across our region as they have just filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time. No easy go. This...
Fast-moving system could bring snow to some Northeast cities from Sunday into Monday
A fast-moving system will sweep across the Northeast on Sunday and Monday when snowflakes could fly as far south as the New York City tri-state area for the first time this season. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this upcoming snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. “We are keeping our fingers crossed near and dear that we’ll pick up a couple of inches in the metro areas of the Big...
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map
While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
Ruling on Pa. firefighters’ deaths awaits police investigation: coroner
Two Lehigh County firefighters died from the injuries received battling a three-alarm Schuylkill County house fire, but the county coroner said the manner of death is pending the police investigation into the blaze. New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36,...
School buses from one Dauphin County district to be equipped with license plate readers
More than 120 school buses with the Central Dauphin School District will be made safer this winter, due to a new partnership with local law enforcement and the company Bus Patrol, aimed at preventing drivers from passing stopped school buses. The initiative out of Harrisburg is a new safety program...
It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?
Thunder is a common occurrence in the summers, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter.
