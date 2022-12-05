Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged With December 5th Shooting
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a December 5 shooting. Officials said on December 5 at approximately 11:14 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Kirkwood Street for a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 42-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Man killed in Lancaster city shooting identified
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 9 According to police, at 11:34 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired from the area of Ruby Street and Prangely Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man […]
DSP makes drug, weapon arrest in Ellendale
ELLENDALE, DE – The Delaware State Police arrested a 37-year-old man after reports of a suspicious person were received by the agency. According to the DSP, officers reported to a suspicious person investigation Friday morning in the area of Beach Highway. Delaware State Police arrested Leon Leager, 37, of Ellendale, Delaware, on charges related to weapons and drugs. At approximately 9:30 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a residence on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway. The troopers observed Leager standing beside a vehicle with the driver’s door open when they arrived. In their approach The post DSP makes drug, weapon arrest in Ellendale appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGAL
Lancaster fatal shooting victim identified
There was a shooting at the 400 block of Ruby Street in Lancaster City at around 11:34 p.m. Friday. There were two people shot. One victim was an adult male, the other victim was a juvenile male. The adult male victim has been identified by the coroner as 30-year-old James...
WBOC
Two NJ Teens Arrested Following Attempted Robberies in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police have arrested two New Jersey teens in connection with two attempted robberies that happened on Thursday afternoon. The investigation began at approximately 1:45 p.m., when police were called by a victim in the Gateway West parking lot. The victim stated that as he got out of his vehicle in the parking lot of the shopping center, a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old boy from Penns Grove, N.J., wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect's grip and call 911. The suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
Elderly woman killed in crash in Lewes
LEWES, DE – An elderly woman involved in a motor vehicle crash in Lewes Saturday afternoon later died in the hospital, according to the Delaware State Police. Crash scene detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Lewes yesterday afternoon. According to the DSP, at approximately 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on Minos Conaway Road was approaching a sharp curve in the roadway. At that time, a Lexus RX, traveling westbound on Minos Conaway Road, was approaching the same curve in the roadway. The Subaru failed to negotiate the curve and entered the westbound lane The post Elderly woman killed in crash in Lewes appeared first on Shore News Network.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
WDEL 1150AM
Two-SUV collision leaves one dead, four hospitalized in Lewes
A near head-on collision in Sussex County involving 2 SUV's killed one person and hospitalized four others Saturday afternoon. Around 3:40 p.m., the driver of an eastbound Subaru Outback lost control of the vehicle while rounding a curve on Minos Conaway Road in Lewes, and the Subaru slammed into a westbound Lexus RX, Delaware State Police said.
Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead
A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Lewes
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Lewes yesterday afternoon. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Lewes appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
South Jersey Man Threw Another Man Down Stairs Causing Brain Injury: Prosecutor
A 63-year-old man from Bridgeton was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a brutal assault, authorities said. Calvin Clark of North Pearl Street was sentenced in connection with an aggravated assault charge, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Clark was found guilty on Aug, 6, by...
Teenager Arrested In Fatal Atlantic CIty Shooting: Prosecutor
An Atlantic City teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week, authorities said.Police charged Oquan Thomas in the Monday, Dec. 5 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.Thomas was charged wi…
Galloway pair arrested with gun while on parole will remain jailed
Two Galloway Township men charged with brandishing a gun just months after each was released from prison will remain jailed. Kalief Lyons and Matthew Lynch are accused of confronting two people inside a vehicle Nov. 30, after what has been labeled a road rage incident in the area of Liberty Court in Galloway.
Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report
The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com. Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike...
firststateupdate.com
Prices Corner GameStop Robbed At Gunpoint, Got More Than Cash
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening. Authorities said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing.
fox29.com
2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Man Attempted To Rundown Three Troopers
The Delaware State Police arrested 26-year-old Matthew Mellette of Newark, DE on multiple counts of reckless endangering and weapon charges after an incident early this morning. Officials said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were conducting proactive patrol at the Wawa located at...
Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
2 men sentenced to life in prison for ambushing Philadelphia high school student
Two men will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Philadelphia high school student.
