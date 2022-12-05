Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Cat's Epic Reaction to Meeting New Baby Simply Can't Be Topped
It is a well known fact that new born babies have a distinct scent. Many say it is sweet and slight cheesy, though there is some debate as to if this is a pleasant or unpleasant smell. One Ragdoll cat decisively shared what she thought about the new born baby smell in this viral video.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Jealous Reaction to Parents Cuddling Is Too Cute
When you start dating someone and things get serious, you want to make sure your friends and family approve of the person. That's pretty normal. But we're forgetting another living thing whose opinion matters greatly - our pets. And based on this video, we'd say TikTok user @mad.chi's dog isn't...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Sweet Greeting for Mail Carrier Is Too Cute to Resist
A lot of dogs aren't too crazy about their mail carrier, no matter how many treats the mail carrier gives them. That's why we are on total team cat today after seeing this sweet feline all excited to see her neighborhood mailman. And the mailman, TikTok user @Spiffedspaceman, seems pretty...
pethelpful.com
Bunny's Reaction to Sharing a Popsicle with Dad Is Just the Sweetest
If you ever wondered whether or not rabbits have a sweet tooth, we have the answer for you! Well, actually the answer comes from TikTok bunny @bruceytherabbit. Bruce the English Angora rabbit made it very clear in this recent clip that rabbits will do just about anything to get a sweet treat. Just watch what happened after Bruce got a little lick of his owner’s popsicle. Too funny!
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to 'Favorite Grandma' Visiting Her Is So Heartwarming
Everyone loves visits from their grandma. During these visits, the grandkids are spoiled with toys and treats, often times without Mom knowing. Relationships like this are so important in families because it helps different generations bond and form connections with each other. One pup had visit from her grandma that showed their close relationship, and it was absolutely lovely to see.
intheknow.com
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
Watch as Two Dogs Dumped With Heartbreaking Note Find New Home Together
The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, with one user writing, "it's so great that you not only took them, but kept them together."
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
pethelpful.com
Cockatoo Waiting for Dad to Dance with Him Is Too Much
Cockatoos are TOO much! Not only are these gorgeous birds capable of learning to speak around twenty or so words, they are also amazing dancers. This beautiful birdie who is owned by TikTok user @DjSkorpious is notorious for getting her groove on. Just check out Pearl the cockatoo here and...
Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’
When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing. “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?” “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said. Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world. “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
TODAY.com
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
Sisters Thought They Scored a Gorgeous Piece of Wooden Furniture but They Ended Up Unlocking a Mystery
Now, they’re hunting for answers.
Woman Revealing Why She Shows Only Half Her Face on Work Calls Melts Hearts
A dog owner has melted hearts online after a clip of her revealing why she shows only half her face at work meetings from home went viral on social media. In a video shared on TikTok on Friday, under the username Relatablebonnie, the woman can be seen showing half her face on camera while nodding along to her colleagues, before moving the camera towards the other side of her face where her dog is headbutting her.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
pethelpful.com
Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible
We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Pitiful Reaction to Fur Sibling Sitting Near Mom Makes Us LOL
Having more than one dog in your home can be tons of fun, but it also means giving out tons of attention. There will be times when one pup gets a little extra loving, but a good pet parent like @makoandkonasmom will find a way to make sure everyone feels satisfied. This moment, however, was not one of those times!
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
21 Hysterically Brutal Cat Tweets That Have Me Laughing So Hard I Need To Sit Down
Dog owners: "Their name is Buddy." Cat Owners: "Their name is Cool Ranch Dorito."
Country music star Alan Jackson stays silent on bizarre rumor he had died after sharing cryptic post
COUNTRY music superstar Alan Jackson has seemingly brushed off the bizarre rumors about his death, insisting he's still living that "honky-tonk dream". Jackson has been at the center of a death hoax after the website FNEWS2 featured a framed picture of the It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere singer with “RIP” written next to it.
Comments / 3