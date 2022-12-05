ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Late morning car crash keeps officials busy in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A late morning single-vehicle accident kept first responders busy in Norfolk as snowy and slick conditions returned to northeast Nebraska. Officials were called to Fourth and Elm St. just before 10 a.m. to a report of an accident. Upon arrival, an SUV could be seen on the...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Various non-injury accident calls in Platte County Thursday

PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Platte County Sheriff's Office received various calls for accidents during icy road conditions Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said they got their first called related to the icy conditions at 1:41 pm. This was an accident without injuries, which happened near the intersections of 48th Ave. and Hillcrest Drive, north of Columbus.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities respond to multi-vehicle crash southwest of Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were on the scene of a crash multiple-vehicle crash near the Highway 35/16 junction southwest of Wakefield. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident, with numerous local rescue units also arriving on scene Thursday morning. Traffic...
WAKEFIELD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Norfolk man arrested following high-speed pursuit

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Officials said at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop an eastbound SUV on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk for a headlight out. According to Stanton County Sherriff's Office, the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated...
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

SECOND HOME OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIMS DEMOLISHED

THE SECOND HOUSE WHERE LAUREL, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WERE SHOT TO DEATH ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. THE DWELLING AT 503 ELM STREET WAS THE HOME OF 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD, WHOSE BODIES WERE FOUND IN THE HOUSE THAT HAD BEEN SET ON FIRE.
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead, one injured in Wayne County accident

WAYNE, Neb. -- Authorities said one person died during a Thursday morning accident in Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said that 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen was pronounced dead at the collision scene. The accident happened about six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35, and the Sheriff's Office said...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Probation officers reportedly find drugs in Norfolk man's home

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk has been taken into custody after his probation officers reportedly found drugs in his apartment. The Norfolk Police Division said officers were sent to a residence in the 500 block of South First St. on Dec. 2 around 8:30 a.m. to help probation officers.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Minor crash causes power outages in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. -- Winter weather is wreaking havoc, not just on the roads, but also on northeast Nebraska power lines. According to Stanton County Emergency Manager Mike Frohberg, there were downed power lines near Highway 35 and Industrial Highway near Woodland Park. The initial call came in just before 4:00...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash

WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
CUMING COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Drivers urged to use caution this afternoon, especially along Benjamin Avenue

Please be careful as students are getting out of school this afternoon, some earlier than usual due to the winter weather advisory currently in effect for much of the area. City of Norfolk officials ask that people driving please use extra caution now through the rest of the evening, as roads are becoming increasingly slick, especially along Benjamin Avenue between 1st and Riverside where newly poured concrete is not treated.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LENRD chairman one of many in groundwater allocation violation

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Wednesday marked the beginning of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District's public hearings for violations against water allocations. The LENRD began to hear testimony from well owners in the region Wednesday, the start of two days of public hearings. Those testifying have a nine-acre-inch allocation for the 2022 year, but for one reason or another, went over that amount. LENRD general manager Mike Sousek says the purpose of these hearings is to discover why.
NORFOLK, NE
kmaland.com

Flu Hits NE Early; Highest Rates among Kids, Young Adults

(KMAland) -- Nebraska is one of a dozen states experiencing "very high" levels of influenza, and the highest percentage of cases has been in children and young adults. Children under 17 account for more than half the Nebraska flu cases so far, with the highest numbers in the five- to 17-year-old age group, and second-highest in children birth to four years of age.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Former state senator Engel dies at 90

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. -- A long-time state senator from northeast Nebraska has died. Pat Engel's family announced that he died at the age of 90 earlier this week. His funeral and burial will be Monday. Engel, from South Sioux City, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before serving in...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
granttribune.com

Madrid allows chickens in village limits, joining Grant, Elsie and Wallace

With the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) announcing another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Knox County, the number of cases of HPAI in the state rose to 14 for 2022, which has resulted in the elimination of more than 6 million birds in just Nebraska, according the United State Department of Agriculture.
MADRID, NE
norfolkneradio.com

SNOW CHALLENGE: So, who's the winner?

When does Norfolk first record one inch of snow?* Winner will receive:. One hour of your requests/playlist on "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning". Two autographed 106 KIX koozies. (DJ of your choice.) One completely professional hug from Abe Schoenherr. (Maximum length of 10 seconds.) *Abe has final say in every...
NORFOLK, NE

