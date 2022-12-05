ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Anne-Marie Johnson
6d ago

I wonder if the creep is still in jail? I don't have much faith in the MN judicial system. This little boy will have consequences all his life. 😥

je@@@@@e
6d ago

I am sorry about this and followed this story like crazy. It made me tear up and made me hold my kids tighter. With that said they cannot see and follow everyone. Thousands of people enter and exit everyday. Everyday. The only person I believe is responsible is the man sitting in prison. No one else. It’s a bigger picture. Criminals need to be held responsible not innocent companies or people or else we I’ll have no companies.

squoog
6d ago

Oh so the Mall can’t defend itself? Why is it the Malls fault, Of course there has to be somebody to Sue, and once they found out that this man had been banned from the mall, it was the malls duty to see to it that he stayed out. Bad mall. Shame on you.

CBS Minnesota

Teen shot on Lake Street in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Minneapolis Saturday night.It happened on the 1800 block of East Lake Street around 9:45 p.m., according to the city's police department.Police said the shooting was survivable.No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 killed, 1 gravely injured in north Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say one person was killed and another suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash in north Minneapolis Sunday morning.Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 42nd and Lyndale avenues. The Minneapolis Police Department said one driver was heading south on Lyndale when they "entered the intersection at a high rate of speed," hitting the other vehicle.The driver of the struck vehicle was killed, police said, while the speeding driver was hospitalized with grave injuries. The deceased driver is male, but police did not identify him or the other driver.The crash is being investigated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Family who endured theft ordeal in Minneapolis surprised with trip to Universal Orlando

A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday. Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
CHANHASSEN, MN
fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Mom seeks to have statements to police suppressed

ORONO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The attorney for a mom accused of killing her son, Eli Hart, is seeking to have her statements to investigators suppressed. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree murder, with intent, in the killing of Eli Hart on May 20. She's accused...
ORONO, MN
fox9.com

Holiday lights and food bank fundraiser in Hugo neighborhood

For the third year, a Hugo neighborhood decorates their houses based on a holiday movie, with each featuring a QR code showing movie trivia and a way to donate to local food shelters. To learn more about the project, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075792679457.
HUGO, MN
fox9.com

Forest Lake Police finds nearly 150 tires dumped on roads

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forest Lake Police found 146 tires dumped on roads earlier this week and would "love to chat" with those responsible. Police said the tires were found Tuesday scattered along the 1800 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street, then West on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.
FOREST LAKE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Officer Struck in the Face, Hospitalized After Trying to Arrest Theft Suspect

A Brooklyn Center police officer had to be taken to the hospital after he was struck in the face trying to detain a theft suspect, according to an alert released by police. Officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a hotel theft, the alert said. Police had learned of an incident in which a male theft suspect wearing a mask and a cane in his possession had hopped behind the desk and took items. The report said the suspect was also going through cars at the hotel. The name of the hotel where the incident happened is not yet known. CCX News reached out to Brooklyn Center police for additional details.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 boys, including 12-year-old recovering from gunshot wound, arrested after stolen car chase in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says members of its Violent Offender Task Force arrested two boys this week – ages 12 and 14 – after a dangerous chase involving a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis.Task force members saw the boys "driving recklessly and passing vehicles" after Minneapolis police officers attempted to pull them over.After spike strips deflated their tires, they kept fleeing, and were eventually stopped after law enforcement used the PIT maneuver "at slow speeds."  The sheriff's office says one of the boys tried to flee on foot but was swiftly arrested, and the 12-year-old driver "had a cast on his leg from a recent gunshot wound." Both boys are in custody, and will be charged with fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both felonies.The task force collaboration is part of Operation Endeavor, which was launched in late September by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Dr. Cedric Alexander, the city's first community safety commissioner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
greatpetcare.com

Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor

With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say

Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
WATERTOWN, MN

