I wonder if the creep is still in jail? I don't have much faith in the MN judicial system. This little boy will have consequences all his life. 😥
I am sorry about this and followed this story like crazy. It made me tear up and made me hold my kids tighter. With that said they cannot see and follow everyone. Thousands of people enter and exit everyday. Everyday. The only person I believe is responsible is the man sitting in prison. No one else. It’s a bigger picture. Criminals need to be held responsible not innocent companies or people or else we I’ll have no companies.
Oh so the Mall can’t defend itself? Why is it the Malls fault, Of course there has to be somebody to Sue, and once they found out that this man had been banned from the mall, it was the malls duty to see to it that he stayed out. Bad mall. Shame on you.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Comments / 38