Honestly, it's one of my favorite chores to take care of, right now my wife usually food shops just because of our schedules but when I get to do it, I love it. There's just something relaxing about walking up and down the aisles, planning out meals for the week, and looking at all of the fresh meats, seafood, and baked goods.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO