WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
KXLY
LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
Coronavirus: FDA OKs updated COVID-19 shots for kids under 5
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated COVID-19 shots aimed at protecting against the original strain of coronavirus and two subvariants that have circulated widely this year. The FDA amended emergency use authorizations for the bivalent vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for children as young as 6...
FDA pulls U.S. authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab is not currently authorized for emergency use in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said, citing it is not expected to neutralize the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron.
Pfizer asks FDA to approve updated COVID-19 shot for young children
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Monday announced the company and its partner BioNTech have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve an updated COVID-19 vaccine regimen for young children.
EXCLUSIVE: MDMA 'will be rolled out in hospitals US by 2024': Researchers will submit trial data in MONTHS and start FDA approval process — after rave drug 'cured' two-thirds of PTSD patients in study
MDMA could be available in US hospitals in 2024 after showing promise as a powerful treatment for PTSD. Researchers behind a landmark trial told DailyMail.com they expect to submit a new drug application within months. The US Food and Drug Administration will make a decision on approval possibly as soon...
FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 6 months
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced it has expanded the emergency use authorization for the bivalent COVID-19 booster to include children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. With this announcement, children older than 6 months who have received the primary two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna are now eligible to […]
Narcan maker says over-the-counter nasal spray fast-tracked by FDA
Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, is a drug administered to reverse the effects of a suspected opioid overdose.
CDC gives UArizona $7.3 million to study long COVID symptoms
The University of Arizona Health Sciences is looking for people to be part of a study for long COVID.
MedicalXpress
Three things to know about teplizumb, the new diabetes drug
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a medication that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. This marks the first treatment to change the course of this autoimmune disease since the discovery of insulin in 1922. Type 1 diabetes, also known as type 1 diabetes mellitus, is...
MedicalXpress
Japanese dengue vaccine becomes second approved by EU
Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda said the European Union had given the green light to its dengue fever vaccine, making it the second jab preventing the disease to be approved by the bloc. Mosquito-borne dengue can cause hemorrhagic fever and infects an estimated 100 to 400 million people yearly, although over...
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
It's now a lot easier — and cheaper — for many hard-of-hearing Americans to get help.Hearing aids can now be sold without a prescription from a specialist. Over-the-counter, or OTC, hearing aids started hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids.About 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss, according to the Food and Drug Administration. But only about 20% of those who could use a hearing aid seek help. Here’s a closer look:WHO MIGHT BE HELPEDThe FDA approved OTC hearing aids for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing...
Pfizer seeks permission for a new shot for kids under 5
Pfizer and BioNTech announced this week that they applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for an omicron bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5.
physiciansweekly.com
Patients With Treatment-Resistant Depression: Early Ketamine Effects on Belief-Updating Biases
Clinical studies have demonstrated both the fast antidepressant effects of subanesthetic ketamine infusions and the maintenance of depression by persistently unfavorable attitudes. For a study, researchers sought to assess if ketamine affects belief updating and how these cognitive changes related to ketamine’s therapeutic benefits. In the study, 2 groups...
abovethelaw.com
2022, The Year Of CBD Warning Letters From The FDA
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (the FDA or the Agency), issued a new round of warning letters to five companies selling cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products. These recent enforcement actions continue to show a growing level of scrutiny against CBD companies. This year alone, the FDA has released thirty-three warning letters to CBD companies, which represents a 371+% increase from last year, with only seven letters issued.
POLITICO
Ex-FDA vaccine inspectors call for better training
Presented by The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. HOW TRAINING BROKE DOWN FOR THE FDA’S VACCINE INSPECTION TEAM — The level of training in the Food and Drug Administration’s office that oversees licensed vaccines has decreased dramatically in recent years, raising concerns that the team is not equipped to identify quality-control issues that could potentially endanger consumers, POLITICO’s Erin Banco reports.
MedicalXpress
Three-drug combination therapy effective in patients with high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia, trial shows
A three-drug combination that sent chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) into deep remission in a broad group of patients in a clinical trial is highly effective in patients with high-risk forms of the disease, a new, phase 2 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators indicates. The initial cohort of...
FDA to fast-track review of application to allow NARCAN to be sold over the counter
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Emergent BioSolutions' request to review its supplemental New Drug Application for the NARCAN® Nasal Spray to be sold as an over-the-counter emergency treatment for known or suspected opioid overdose, the company said Tuesday. The FDA also granted its request for priority review, which Emergent says “is the first prescription-to-over-the-counter switch application in history” to be granted such a review. ...
MedicalXpress
World-first use of base-edited CAR T cells to treat resistant leukemia
A patient with relapsed T cell leukaemia has been given base-edited T-cells in a world-first use of a base-edited cell therapy, in a 'bench-to-bedside' collaboration between UCL and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH). The patient, 13-year-old Alyssa from Leicester, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (T-ALL) in...
