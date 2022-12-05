Newsletter: Monte Warden's very Texas family

Dear Texas history buffs,

Two-time Texas Music Hall of Fame inductee Monte Warden knows his way around a song, a guitar, a microphone, a honky-tonk and even a jazz lounge.

Do you know how much Texas went into making this musician the genuine article?

In today's column, Warden reveals the depth of his family's Texas roots. While his mother's ancestors immigrated from Eastern Europe, his father's relatives were among the first Anglos to settle in what is now Texas.

Seven of his relatives fought at the Battle of San Jacinto.

Recently, the Texas State Historical Association published Warden's entry on patriarch Jesse F. Burditt in the Handbook of Texas Online.

That motivated me to meet up with Warden and to soak up his super-Texan stories.

It also made me think about some previous Think, Texas columns about early Texans, going back, not just a couple hundred years, but as far as 20,000.

What happened to the Native Americans in Texas?

'Very old Texas': Musician Monte Warden traces his family back to before Austin was Waterloo

Not long ago, Texas Music Hall of Fame musician and songwriter Monte Warden was chatting with Ginny White-Peacock, manager of the Broken Spoke and daughter of late honky-tonk legend James White.

White-Peacock: Our family goes way back in Texas.

Warden: Oh, I bet our family goes back even further.

White-Peacock: We've been here at least seven generations, back to the Texas Revolution.

Warden: Same with my family. Who was your earliest Texas ancestor?

White-Peacock: Jesse F. Burditt, one of seven family members who fought at the Battle of San Jacinto.

Warden: Hey, he's my ancestor, too. Looks like we're related.

White-Peacock: Cousin Monte!

Along with dozens of similarly amusing tales — punctuated judiciously with the correct cuss words — Warden unspooled his family's Texas history over coffee one sunny autumn day in South Austin.

A week later, we met at the half-hidden Fiskville Cemetery in Northeast Austin to visit the grave of ancestor Jesse F. Burditt — who founded Burditt's Prairie, now a part of Montopolis — and his wife, Mildred "Mina" Burditt.

With us were Brandi Warden, a songwriter, music publisher and Monte's equally witty wife; as well as Brooks Warden, their Texas history-loving son, who happens to be an expert automotive mechanic. Monte brought along a lovingly worn guitar with which he had written million-selling songs for the likes of George Strait, Travis Tritt and Josh Turner.

"My whole life, I was told that we were very old Texas," Monte said. "That several ancestors fought at San Jacinto. I assumed that, because I come from a long line of storytellers, this was more family B.S.

"But a member of an older generation, cousin Glenda Black, said: 'Yes, this is all true.'

"She had stuff that showed the documents. So I spent time in the Texas State Archives and other collections — and everything lined up.

"My family settled here in 1831, fought in the Texas Revolution, lived in Austin since it was still called Waterloo — in 1838 — and helped found the Republic, and later, the state of Texas."

Texas Fun Fact

West Texas townsite company sells more than 200 lots despite sandstorm

On Dec. 3, 1924, the Anton Townsite Company sponsored a "Grand Opening Jubilee" despite a blinding sandstorm and succeeded in selling more than 200 lots in the new town of Anton, Texas.

Like many other Texas towns and cities, Anton, in Hockley County about 25 miles northwest of Lubbock, traces its origin to the arrival of the railroad, which fixed Texas urban development in a spatial pattern that remains little altered today.

Anton was located in the center of what had been the Spade Ranch's north pasture at the site of Danforth Switch, a spur of the Pecos and Northern Texas Railway.

The town was named in honor of J. F. Anton, a Santa Fe railroad executive.

By 1926 several churches had been established; by 1929 the town had a bank. Grain, cotton, and later oil were central to the economy. The town, which bills itself as the "Rabbit Capital of Texas," also had a large rabbit-processing plant for a time, though by 1982 it had closed down.

In 2016, the town's population was estimated at 1,133.

Texas Titles

I recommend: "Trail of Feathers: Searching for Philip True" by Robert Rivard

In 1998, San Antonio Express-News reporter Philip True disappeared on a journey through the backcountry of Western Mexico. His editor, Robert Rivard, led a search party to find out what happened to him in this astonishing adventure.

