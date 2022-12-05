‘1923’s Helen Mirren Praises Harrison Ford, Says He Taught Her a ‘Great Deal’ About Acting

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

While promoting her highly-anticipated upcoming series 1923, Helen Mirren praises her co-star Harrison Ford, who she says taught her a great deal about acting.

During an interview with Variety, Helen Mirren stated that she and Ford first worked together as husband and wife in Peter Weir’s 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. “When we first worked together, he was a huge movie star and I was like nobody,” Mirren explained. So I was very intimidated.”

Helen Mirren then shared that she learned a lot from Ford because she hadn’t done a lot at that time. “I had done a lot of theater at that point, [but] I hadn’t done a lot of movies. So I watched him and he taught me a great deal about film acting that, to this day, I’m still using.”

Ford also spoke about Helen Mirren. “I admired her work and her person then, and I hold the same degree of admiration for her. She’s just a lovely person, so it’s been both a professional pleasure and also a personal pleasure to be able to work with her again.”

Variety reports that in 1923, Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will portray the characters, Cara and Jacob Dutton. They’re a couple who manages a family farm in the 1920s Montana. They face hardships during the Western Expansion as well as Prohibition and Great Depression eras.

Speaking about the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, fellow co-star Sebastian Roché stated, “We’re going to see people who we didn’t know about come into the universe and we are going to recognize certain characters who are now members of the present-day Yellowstone family. “In 1883, you saw the genesis of the Dutton Family. This is the survival of the family.”

‘1923’ Co-Stars Talk Working With Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren

Meanwhile, Darren Mann, who will be playing Jacob’s great-nephew Jack Dutton, stated that working with Harrison and Helen Mirren is living his dream in reality. Marley Shelton, who is Emma Dutton, then spoke about Mirren’s impact on her.

“One thing about her is she immediately puts you at ease,” Mann stated about Helen Mirren. “That’s one of her incredible qualities. Even though it could be intimidating to work with Dame Helen Mirren — Academy Award winner — she’s so incredible and just makes you feel wonderful and supported.”

1923 costume designer Janie Bryant then spoke about her behind-the-scenes interaction with Harrison Ford. “It’s all about his hat,” she explained. “We made so many for him. All the different colors — trying the different creases, the different brims, the different crown heights. It was definitely a process. Taylor is also very specific about the kind of hat that he likes, too. There was a lot of collaboration with Taylor, with Harrison and myself to create what I call the ‘Jacob.’”