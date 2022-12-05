Free vote: Delaware Online Athlete of the Week nominees for Winter Week 1

Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports last week. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Athlete of the Week, with the winner to be announced Friday. Voting is free. Here are this week’s nominees:

Journey Handy, Delmarva Christian girls basketball: Junior had 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a season-opening victory over Milford.

Jordan Miller, Caravel football: Junior rushed 27 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-6 victory over Archmere in the DIAA Class 2A semifinals.

Malachi Stratton, Sussex Central wrestling: Sophomore won the 106-pound weight class at the Ray Oliver Invitational in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Ishmael Glasgow, A.I. du Pont boys basketball: Senior scored 21 points in wins over Early College HS@DSU and MOT Charter and was named MVP of the A.I. du Pont Tip-Off Tournament.

Aisha Fontaine, Middletown girls swimming: Junior won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and was part of two winning relays in a season-opening victory over Caravel.

