Las Cruces Public Schools to host budget town hall meeting

LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Public Schools will host the first public meeting in a series of town hall-style gatherings on at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 in the board room at the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Administration Complex. Led by the finance division, the budget town hall meeting will demonstrate to the public how information is gathered to inform LCPS on funding priorities for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos and Chief Financial Officer Chenyu “Alex” Liu will present an overview of the budget and the strategies the district employed to gather feedback from the public. One key strategy is the use of a public survey which will be available online immediately following the budget town hall meeting.

The budget survey committee, which includes teachers, administrators, community members and staff, met previously to help develop the survey. A link to take the 10-question survey will go live at www.lcps.net Thursday night and will remain open until Jan. 6.

The public is invited to attend the Dec. 8 meeting in person or view it at https://livestream.com/lcpstv/budget. Two more budget town hall meetings are expected in 2023, with exact dates and times to be announced.