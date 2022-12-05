ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
Zacks.com

Why Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has Stumbled Post Q4 Earnings

HP - Free Report) has lost 9.2% since its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 16. The negative response could be attributed to a lack of positive surprise on the earnings front. What Did Helmerich & Payne’s Earnings Unveil?. Helmerich & Payne reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income...
tipranks.com

Top-Rated Analyst Vincent Lovaglio Recommends Buying These 2 Stocks

It’s a good time to watch what analysts are saying closely. Lovaglio’s excellent track record has earned him the #2 spot among more than 8,000 Wall Street analysts followed and rated on TipRanks, making his opinions worthy of consideration. To buy or not to buy? Sometimes it’s better...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th

ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

Eli Lilly's strong lineup and pipeline should allow it to remain atop its industry for a long time. Visa benefits from a competitive advantage and a leadership position in a growing market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Campbell Soup, Pinterest, Toll Brothers and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Campbell Soup (CPB) – Campbell Soup beat estimates by 14 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share. Revenue also beat consensus and the food producer said its results were helped by strong pricing, improved productivity and supply chain improvements. Campbell Soup rose 1.2% in the premarket.
Zacks.com

Thor (THO) Shares Dip Despite Q1 Earnings Beat on Glum '23 View

THO - Free Report) delivered mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues from North American Motorized and European RVs segments. This marked the 11th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago profit of $4.34 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,108.1 million for the quarter under review, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,117 million. The top line also fell 21.5% year over year.
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023

These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
Zacks.com

Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q1 Loss Widens & Revenues Decrease Y/Y

SFIX - Free Report) posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss per share and lower-than-expected revenues. Both metrics also deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter’s respective reported figures. Results were hurt by a tough macroeconomic backdrop. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company havedecreased...
NASDAQ

Dominion Energy Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Dominion Energy Inc (D) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $57.32, giving the company a market cap of $48B. The stock is currently down 23.2% year-to-date, down 18.8% over the past 12 months, and down 15.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
Benzinga

JJill Reports Q3 Earnings Above Street View

JJill Inc JILL reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1% year-on-year to $150.20 million, beating the consensus of $148.40 million. Total company comparable sales decreased by 1.2%. Direct to consumer net sales rose 0.4% Y/Y. Gross profit grew 0.5% Y/Y to $105 million, and the gross margin expanded 100...
tipranks.com

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Costco is scheduled to announce its Q1 financials on December 8. Analysts expect the company’s revenue and earnings to grow year-over-year. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to release its first-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on December 8, after the market closes. The American membership-only warehouse club offers groceries, appliances, toys, hardware, apparel, and other items.

