After a quarter-century spent behind bars on murder convictions related to the 1996 shooting death of their friend, two Georgia men walked free this week after new evidence, uncovered by a true crime podcast, came to light, their lawyers said. Darrell Lee Clark and Cain Joshua Storey were both 17 years old when they were charged with killing 15-year-old Brian Bowling, despite “circumstances” that “strongly indicated that Bowling accidentally shot himself in the head,” Clark’s attorneys wrote in a recent motion for a new trial, according to CNN. Last year, Proof podcasters Susan Simpson and Jacinda Davis uncovered evidence of police coercion that “shattered” the prosecution’s theory of Clark’s involvement in the case, according to the Georgia Innocence Project, a nonprofit organization. Storey accepted a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter—having admitted to bringing the weapon to Bowling’s home—and was released on time served. “You never think something like that is going to happen to you,” said Clark, now 43, according to a fundraiser page set up in his name. “... I’m just glad the truth finally came to light after 25 years.”Read it at CNN

GEORGIA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO