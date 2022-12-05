BELTON, Texas — A Texas teenager was charged with murder after police said they found his mother’s body while doing a well-being check at the family’s home. Belton police officers were called to do a welfare check for Jennifer James on the afternoon of Dec. 1, police told KCEN. When police arrived at the house, they met with James’ niece, Kayla, who said that she had received a phone call about Jennifer not showing up to work.

