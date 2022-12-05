ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 2

Related
WGAU

Teenager accused of murdering mother, hiding body in crawl space

BELTON, Texas — A Texas teenager was charged with murder after police said they found his mother’s body while doing a well-being check at the family’s home. Belton police officers were called to do a welfare check for Jennifer James on the afternoon of Dec. 1, police told KCEN. When police arrived at the house, they met with James’ niece, Kayla, who said that she had received a phone call about Jennifer not showing up to work.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

No arrests made in Killeen Mall shooting on one year anniversary

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One year later after the Killeen mall shooting, the community is still left wondering: who is responsible? The Killeen Police Department has not released the name of the suspect. On Dec. 7, 2021 a gunman walked into the Killeen Mall and shot someone inside a store....
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Person wanted in Temple Lowe's theft, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department needs your help in finding the individual they believe stole from Lowe's Home Improvement back in October. Police say the individual, pictured below, stole from the store on Oct. 10. Details about what was stolen or the value weren't released. If you...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

West Texas student arrested after threat to shoot administrator

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested a female student from Wilson & Young Middle School after reports were made that the 13 year old threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school. According to ECISD the student was charged with Threat of Exhibition/ use of...
WEST, TX
KCEN

Woman arrested again with new charges after deadly hit and run in Waco

WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco Police were called to N.16 Street and W. Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Temple Cefco robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help finding an individual suspected of aggravated robbery. Temple Police officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Sunday to a robbery at a Cefco convenience store located at 1212 W. Central Avenue. The suspect is reported to be about 6’2″, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt and ski mask.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Police Chief to retire in January

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen’s Chief of Police is leaving the department on January 27th, 2023. Killeen Executive Director of Communications Janell J. Lewis Ford confirmed Charles Kimble’s resignation to FOX 44 News. Kimble was named the Chief of Police in Killeen in September of 2017. He...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Collision kills Copperas Cove man

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
KILLEEN, TX
cun.news

Round Rock Police update on incident that occurred on I35 this morning

This morning shortly before 8 am, officers responded to the 2800 block of northbound Interstate 35 for a motorist assist after it was determined the stalled vehicle on the shoulder was listed as stolen. Officers attempted to have the female driver exit the vehicle, but she refused to comply and...
KCEN

Temple police looking for robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect who was involved in an early Sunday robbery at a local Cefco. Around 3:01 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery on the 1200 block of W. Central Avenue, according to Temple PD. The suspect displayed a...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Woman dies in Coryell County crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
gladiatortimes.com

University High school is on lock-down

University High School in the Sawtelle area of West Los Angeles is on lock-down Wednesday morning after reports of a person with a rifle on campus, officials said. Around 10 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a man with a rifle on campus. The school, located at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox44news.com

Man found dead in Killeen PD Jail

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell in the Killeen PD Jail. Killeen Police made an arrest on Thursday of a man who had multiple arrest warrants. He was transported to the Killeen PD Jail.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy