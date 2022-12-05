Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. Heslop
Related
KSDK
The Cardinals are reportedly in on Dansby Swanson, Sean Murphy | Locked On Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are in reports about both the shortstop and catching markets. Hear the latest about the free agent signings.
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Brewers wave goodbye to another veteran as Jace Peterson reportedly signs with A's
Jace Peterson, the Milwaukee Brewers' Swiss Army Knife on the field and a clubhouse leader off it, is moving on after a productive three-year stint with the organization. The 32-year-old utility man reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Oakland A's on Tuesday, becoming the latest veteran to depart the Brewers. ...
Cubs fans won’t be pleased with latest Willson Contreras free agency update
The St. Louis Cardinals remain among the favorites to sign Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras in free agency, according to a Tuesday tweet from New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman. Contreras, who helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series in over 100 years, remained a hopeful...
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: ‘I Would Love to Play for Them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on Dansby Swanson, the rotation and more
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker met with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday and looked back on the team’s 2022 season before casting an eye to Spring Training and 2023. “I’m very proud of our season and what we did and what we accomplished and where we...
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
With Cubs in 1B Market, Josh Bell Latest to Come Off the Board
With Cubs in 1B market, Bell latest to come off the board originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Cubs are heavily involved in the free agent shortstop market, first base is among their other needs this offseason, and other option has come off the board. Josh Bell has...
Yardbarker
Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade
With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
Mariners news: Mitch Haniger’s heartfelt message to Seattle after signing with Giants
Mitch Haniger has nothing but love for the Seattle Mariners, the team he played for five seasons before taking his talents to the Bay Area when he signed a three-year deal worth $43.5 million with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger was among the favorites of Mariners fans during...
Yardbarker
The A's Were Asking St. Louis For a Haul For Sean Murphy
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch is reporting that the A's were asking for an absolute haul from the Cardinals in exchange for Sean Murphy. "The Athletics sought a return of outfielder Lars Nootbaar, Gold Glove-winner Brendan Donovan, and a power young pitcher like Gordon Graceffo in exchange for Murphy and three years of control, according to a source with knowledge of the talks."
MyNorthwest.com
Mitch Haniger posts open letter to Mariners fans after joining Giants
For the second offseason in a row, Mitch Haniger has written something addressed to Mariners fans. The latest may be more of a tearjerker, though, because of the circumstances around it. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, ending his free...
Atlanta Falcons have Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded player
Forget being the best player at his position, Atlanta Falcons offensive guard, Chris Lindstrom has officially become one of the best players in the entire NFL. He has been the leader of an offensive line that is springing holes open for a Falcons running game that is better than it has been in decades. He deserves more credit for the impact he is having on this team.
Comments / 0