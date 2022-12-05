ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air

The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Brian Snitker on Dansby Swanson, the rotation and more

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker met with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday and looked back on the team’s 2022 season before casting an eye to Spring Training and 2023. “I’m very proud of our season and what we did and what we accomplished and where we...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)

Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade

With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
Yardbarker

The A's Were Asking St. Louis For a Haul For Sean Murphy

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch is reporting that the A's were asking for an absolute haul from the Cardinals in exchange for Sean Murphy. "The Athletics sought a return of outfielder Lars Nootbaar, Gold Glove-winner Brendan Donovan, and a power young pitcher like Gordon Graceffo in exchange for Murphy and three years of control, according to a source with knowledge of the talks."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MyNorthwest.com

Mitch Haniger posts open letter to Mariners fans after joining Giants

For the second offseason in a row, Mitch Haniger has written something addressed to Mariners fans. The latest may be more of a tearjerker, though, because of the circumstances around it. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, ending his free...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons have Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded player

Forget being the best player at his position, Atlanta Falcons offensive guard, Chris Lindstrom has officially become one of the best players in the entire NFL. He has been the leader of an offensive line that is springing holes open for a Falcons running game that is better than it has been in decades. He deserves more credit for the impact he is having on this team.
ATLANTA, GA

