SIDNEY — The attorney fees associated with the complaints filed by former Sidney City Schools employees topped more than $40,000. The fees, associated with the Civil Rights discrimination cases recently resolved by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, total $42,890.69 for the period of 2020, when the cases were first filed, and 2022, when the cases were ratified and a conciliation agreement and consent order was signed. The fees were paid to the Ennis Britton Co., attorneys at law, with offices in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO