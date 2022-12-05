Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sidney Daily News
Register, donate to win “Les Misérables” tickets
SIDNEY — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert this shortage during the busiest time of the holiday season when you donate at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304 South West Ave., Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Christmas blood drive returns to Sacred Heart
ANNA — The Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Holiday Blood Drive is back where it wants to be, helping avert a blood shortage during the busiest time of the holiday season. The Sacred Heart blood drive has returned to Christmas week, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 9333 State Route 119, Anna. Community Blood Center is currently in critical need of type O and B negative blood.
Sidney Daily News
Types O and B negative donors needed
DAYTON — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O negative and type B negative blood and is calling on donors to help avert this shortage. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. O-negative is the universal blood type...
Sidney Daily News
Students entertain retired teachers
The second grade class at Riverside Elementary took their show on the road. Their “Home for the Holidays” program was performed, in part, for the Retired Teachers Association of Logan County. After singing and performing their show, the students spent time thanking the adults for having them and asking the adults what they taught when they were teaching.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney City Schools attorney fees top $42,000
SIDNEY — The attorney fees associated with the complaints filed by former Sidney City Schools employees topped more than $40,000. The fees, associated with the Civil Rights discrimination cases recently resolved by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, total $42,890.69 for the period of 2020, when the cases were first filed, and 2022, when the cases were ratified and a conciliation agreement and consent order was signed. The fees were paid to the Ennis Britton Co., attorneys at law, with offices in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The first tank of crude oil ever shipped from Shelby County soil was shipped last week from the Maurer farm near Kettlersville. Two new cases of diphtheria have been reported to the health officer – one is in the second ward and one in the third ward.
Sidney Daily News
Ebbing appointed to university’s Board of Trustees
DAYTON — Jared-Ebbing, the community and economic development director of Mercer County and a Wright State University MBA graduate, was appointed to the Wright State Board of Trustees by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Ebbing was appointed to the nine-member board for a term that runs from Jan. 1, 2023,...
Sidney Daily News
Open house set
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Historical Society will hold its Christmas open house Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6-9 p.m. The decorations in the Wilderness Trail Museum are more spectacular than ever, and the kiddos will especially enjoy the “Grinch Room.”. This event is open to the public,...
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. to consider the purchase of a replacement truck for the District’s recycling facility. It will be held at the Shelby County Commissioner’s Office, 129 E. Court St., Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
Sidney Daily News
Houston homecoming planned for Dec.16-17
HOUSTON — The Houston High School Student Council will host the annual homecoming the weekend of Dec. 16-17. On Friday, Dec. 16, the 2022 homecoming show will take place in the high school gym at 6 p.m. before the junior varsity and varsity basketball boys take on Botkins. The...
Sidney Daily News
Wapakoneta Post Trooper of the Year selected
WAPAKONETA – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan LaMarr has been selected as the. 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Wapakoneta Post. The selection of Trooper LaMarr, is in recognition of his outstanding service in 2022 at the Wapakoneta Post. Fellow employees at the Wapakoneta Post chose LaMarr based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
Sidney Daily News
Commissioners approve transfers
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners approved the transfer of funds during their meetings in November. They transferred $155,237.68 sales tax revenue from General Fund to Engineer’s Fund and $155,237.69 sales tax revenue from General Fund to Capital Improvement Fund. Mark Klosterman was reappointed to serve on the...
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Taynor introduced as Sidney’s football coach
Sidney football coach Dave Taynor talks to Sidney players, parents and boosters during a meeting on Thursday evening at the school’s cafeteria. It was the introductory meeting for Taynor, who was hired earlier this week, pending school board approval. Taynor comes to Sidney from St. Paris Graham High School. He previously spent nearly two decades coaching collegiately, including as the head coach at Urbana University.
Sidney Daily News
Thursday basketball roundup: Fort Loramie gradually pulls away from Jackson Center
JACKSON CENTER — After a close first quarter, Fort Loramie gradually pulled away to beat Jackson Center 46-24 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday. Neither team shot well in the first quarter, after which Fort Loramie led 4-2. But the Redskins got going in the last three minutes of the second quarter and pushed their lead to 16-8 by halftime, then secured the win with a 13-6 advantage in the third and 17-10 advantage in the fourth.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-11:01 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 200 block of Spring Street in Port Jefferson. -9:30 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 4000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road. -6:42 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 15000 block of Lochard Road...
