ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Man killed after crashing into cow in Manatee County

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEUt4_0jXvH16b00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man died early Monday morning after crashing into a cow, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a release.

The FHP said at around 1:34 a.m., a 62-year-old Labelle man, was driving his SUV north on State Road 70 near Betts Road.

Venice police give details on deadly plane crash in Gulf of Mexico

However, things turned deadly after a cow wandered in front of the man’s vehicle, causing him to crash with the animal.

According to the FHP, the man’s SUV flipped and threw him out of the vehicle.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 7

Stacey Trent Gruver
5d ago

Hey, we better be careful DeSantis might want to make cows illegal I mean after all, they killed more people then Covid dead according to them in the home

Reply
2
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly crash on Interstate 75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal two-vehicle crash has been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). According to a report released by the FHP, the crash occurred on Interstate 75 at Jacaranda Boulevard at 9:25 a.m. on December, 10. The report states that the driver of the first vehicle,...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

One person dead in Sarasota car crash

VENICE BEACH, Fla. — A car crash on I-75 near Jacaranda Blvd leaves one person dead. The accident occurred around 10:28 a.m. northbound of I-75. Multiple lanes are close as Florida Highway Patrol assesses the crash and removes the vehicles. The victim was pronounce dead at the scene. FHP...
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

Deadly crash partially closes Causeway Boulevard in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A deadly motorcycle crash has partially closed the southbound lanes of Causeway Boulevard Saturday morning, Tampa police said. Police said they responded to the area of Causeway Boulevard and Maritime Boulevard around 11:44 a.m. Lanes will remain closed for several hours while the crash is under...
TAMPA, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment

I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing girl. Scarlett Jameson, 12, ran away from her home in the 3500 block of 14th Street West, Friday afternoon and has not returned. Detectives have reason to believe she may have gone to the Palmetto area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Driver Kills Himself On I-75 In An Apparent Suicide

Sarasota, Fla – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a possible suicide that occurred on Interstate 75SB. at Mile Marker 199 in Sarasota County on Tuesday. The Florida Highway Patrol received several calls advising that a blue in color Hyundai was driving erratically in the area of Mile Marker 200 on Interstate 75.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

121K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy