Man killed after crashing into cow in Manatee County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man died early Monday morning after crashing into a cow, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a release.
The FHP said at around 1:34 a.m., a 62-year-old Labelle man, was driving his SUV north on State Road 70 near Betts Road.
However, things turned deadly after a cow wandered in front of the man’s vehicle, causing him to crash with the animal.
According to the FHP, the man’s SUV flipped and threw him out of the vehicle.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.
