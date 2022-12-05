ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Early-morning Fort Mill wreck results in one death

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An early-morning wreck resulted in a death on Thursday. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on Gold Hill Road (S.C. 460) at 6:45 a.m. The driver of a 2009 Ford F-250 hit a 2019...
FORT MILL, SC
WECT

Gaston Co. 18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to second job

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An 18-year-old in Dallas is in the market for a new vehicle after hitting it big by playing the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Dalton Radford left work and was going to his second job when he stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.
DALLAS, NC
qcnews.com

Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
constructiondive.com

BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina

Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milliken & Company announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County that will create 75 new jobs. The company’s facility is located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg. Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity. Known...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter

Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
CHARLOTTE, NC

