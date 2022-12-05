Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Related
SC K-9 officer loose at Kings Mountain State Park
A York County Sheriff's K-9 officer got loose from his handler on Wednesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What Another La Nina Winter Means for Our Forecast
This week is winter weather preparedness week in North Carolina and although we’ve had a few chilly days, we have not had to deal with any extreme winter weather… just yet. The Carolinas are no stranger to winter weather. on average, Charlotte gets 4-6 snow or sleet events...
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
qcnews.com
Early-morning Fort Mill wreck results in one death
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An early-morning wreck resulted in a death on Thursday. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on Gold Hill Road (S.C. 460) at 6:45 a.m. The driver of a 2009 Ford F-250 hit a 2019...
WECT
Gaston Co. 18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to second job
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An 18-year-old in Dallas is in the market for a new vehicle after hitting it big by playing the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Dalton Radford left work and was going to his second job when he stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.
gsabusiness.com
Austria-based manufacturer relocating North American HQ in York County
STIWA US Inc., a company of the STIWA Group, is expanding and relocating its new North American headquarters in York County, according to a news release from the S.C. governor’s office. The company’s $30 million investment will create 48 new jobs over the next five years, according to the...
qcnews.com
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
cn2.com
SC Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Collision on Gold Hill Road
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a head-on collision on Gold Hill Road near Eppington South in York County. Troopers say the crash happened around 6:45 am today, Tuesday, December 6, two miles east of Tega Cay. Officers say...
Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
Driver dies after crash near Clinton College in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead after a car crash that happened Sunday night on a road near Clinton College in Rock Hill, police confirmed Monday. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers found a car crashed on Brice Street, and one person was dead at the scene.
WYFF4.com
Coroner investigating death of missing woman in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner is investigating the death of a missing woman. The body of Amanda Deaton, 43, of Blacksburg, was found around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near Piney Knob Drive in Gaffney, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Her body was about a half mile off...
constructiondive.com
BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with bus near Palisades High School
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a crash near Palisades High School along York Road in southwest Charlotte on Thursday morning, MEDIC confirmed. Channel 9 was on the scene and saw that the accident involved a school bus and a motorcycle. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said there were no students...
‘We built this’: Cherokee Co. students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home.
Kershaw County coroner identifies woman killed in Wednesday crash
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died on Wednesday in a crash in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the crash happened in the 2 p.m. hour along Lockhart Road near Stretch Drive near Camden. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell...
FOX Carolina
Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milliken & Company announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County that will create 75 new jobs. The company’s facility is located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg. Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity. Known...
kiss951.com
Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter
Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
Box truck overturns on I-85N in Spartanburg Co.
A box truck overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.
Comments / 0