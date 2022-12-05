ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Police: 2 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City, Authorities Investigating

OCPD says a juvenile and one other person were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night in Downtown Oklahoma City. Authorities said the shooting happened at Wanda Jackson Way and Oklahoma Ave. OCPD said some intersection nearby will be closed as officers investigate. Police haven't identified...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Robbery Suspect Shot, Taken To Hospital In NE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police say a suspect in an attempted robbery was shot at a metro grocery store Saturday afternoon. Police say it happened at the Sunshine Grocery Cash Saver near Northeast 16th and MLK around 2 p.m. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 Shot In Cleveland County; Authorities Investigating

At least one person was shot Sunday morning in Cleveland County, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. near East Indian Hills Road and 192nd Avenue Northeast, CCSO said. Officers said a male victim was shot in the chest. The victim was...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In SW OKC

One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. The crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The vehicle that hit the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Investigating After Teen Was Robbed, Dragged By Suspect

Oklahoma City Police are looking into a robbery case out of Mustang. Pharness is taking his love for sneakers to the next level and turning it into a business. “I'm just doing one to two pairs at a time and just going and seeing where the market is because I’m still feeling it out. I’m still seeing what the people here like,” Pharness said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Bakery Owner Dies In Cleveland County Jail, Community Mourns

The community of Norman mourns the loss of a beloved business owner. Norman Police say 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett died Thursday inside the Cleveland County Jail. Friends of Shannon Hanchett say she was a long time mental health advocate and worked in the industry for years before finally fulfilling her dream of opening a cookie cottage.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Norman Police Investigating Hit-And-Run On Campus Corner That Injured OU Student

An investigation is underway involving a hit-and-run on Campus Corner in Norman. A University of Oklahoma student and her father, who is a police officer in the metro, are working with the Norman Police Department to catch the suspect. A normal night in between classes in November took an unexpected...
News On 6

Inmate Dies At Cleveland County Detention Center; Authorities Investigating

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an inmate died Thursday morning. Police said detention officers discovered Shannon Hanchett, 38, unconscious in her cell at around 12:45 a.m. at the Cleveland County Detention Center. Officers quickly began life-saving efforts, and the inmate was pronounced dead. Hanchett was arrested...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Family Escapes After Home Catches On Fire In Yukon

Oklahoma City firefighters say two adults and four kids escaped a burning home in Yukon on Friday. Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene that afternoon. Crews say two dogs also escaped, but two cats died in the fire. There was extensive damage done to the...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

Man Detained After Multiple Buses Catch Fire At Southern Nazarene University

A scary situation Friday morning after three buses on Southern Nazarene University's campus caught fire. Now, clean up and an investigation is underway. Bethany and Warr Acres fire departments responded to the scene at 7 a.m. The fires happened behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald...
BETHANY, OK
News On 6

Law Enforcement Uncover Blanchard Grow Farm

Officers in McClain County busted a massive pot grow in Blanchard, with deputies seizing more than 1,800 marijuana plants. The McClain County Sheriff's Office said this is the second bust at that location this year. Several workers have been questioned and released, and deputies are still investigating.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Chat With The Chief: Dec. 9

This week, the Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting members of law enforcement all the way from Maryland. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Edmond Firefighters Go Through Zero Visibility Rescue Training

Edmond firefighters went through some zero visibility rescue training. The department posted a video of the training on Facebook this week. Department officials said firefighters usually navigate through buildings with little to no visibility, so training like this is important to making real life rescues go smoother.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Fire Crews Respond To Yukon House Fire

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was located at a home near Reno Avenue and North Westgate Drive. This is a developing story.
YUKON, OK

