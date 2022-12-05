Read full article on original website
News On 6
Police: 2 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City, Authorities Investigating
OCPD says a juvenile and one other person were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night in Downtown Oklahoma City. Authorities said the shooting happened at Wanda Jackson Way and Oklahoma Ave. OCPD said some intersection nearby will be closed as officers investigate. Police haven't identified...
News On 6
Robbery Suspect Shot, Taken To Hospital In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police say a suspect in an attempted robbery was shot at a metro grocery store Saturday afternoon. Police say it happened at the Sunshine Grocery Cash Saver near Northeast 16th and MLK around 2 p.m. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
News On 6
At Least 1 Shot In Cleveland County; Authorities Investigating
At least one person was shot Sunday morning in Cleveland County, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. near East Indian Hills Road and 192nd Avenue Northeast, CCSO said. Officers said a male victim was shot in the chest. The victim was...
News On 6
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In SW OKC
One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. The crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The vehicle that hit the...
News On 6
OCPD Investigating After Teen Was Robbed, Dragged By Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking into a robbery case out of Mustang. Pharness is taking his love for sneakers to the next level and turning it into a business. “I'm just doing one to two pairs at a time and just going and seeing where the market is because I’m still feeling it out. I’m still seeing what the people here like,” Pharness said.
News On 6
Norman Bakery Owner Dies In Cleveland County Jail, Community Mourns
The community of Norman mourns the loss of a beloved business owner. Norman Police say 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett died Thursday inside the Cleveland County Jail. Friends of Shannon Hanchett say she was a long time mental health advocate and worked in the industry for years before finally fulfilling her dream of opening a cookie cottage.
News On 6
Norman Police Investigating Hit-And-Run On Campus Corner That Injured OU Student
An investigation is underway involving a hit-and-run on Campus Corner in Norman. A University of Oklahoma student and her father, who is a police officer in the metro, are working with the Norman Police Department to catch the suspect. A normal night in between classes in November took an unexpected...
News On 6
OCPD Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting With Armed Man Near Downtown
A man was sent to a local hospital on Thursday following an officer-involved shooting near downtown Oklahoma City. The suspect was accused of pointing a gun at someone and threatening officers. Police said a frightened citizen flagged down an officer after witnessing the suspect point a gun at them near...
News On 6
Inmate Dies At Cleveland County Detention Center; Authorities Investigating
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an inmate died Thursday morning. Police said detention officers discovered Shannon Hanchett, 38, unconscious in her cell at around 12:45 a.m. at the Cleveland County Detention Center. Officers quickly began life-saving efforts, and the inmate was pronounced dead. Hanchett was arrested...
News On 6
2 Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle In Separate Incidents, Police Investigating
More information about two separate crashes that left two people dead on Friday is expected to be released soon. In Bethany, police say a woman is dead after being hit by a car near Northwest 21st and Rockwell just before 8:30 p.m. A man was taken to the hospital and...
News On 6
Kingfisher County Deputies Release Bodycam Footage From Quadruple Homicide At Marijuana Grow Farm
Bodycam video shows the horror Kingfisher County deputies encountered at a marijuana grow operation the night of a quadruple homicide. The video shows officers as they arrive at the dire situation and look for the shooter across 10-acres, at night. The initial 911 calls came from hushed voices that spoke...
News On 6
Police: Bomb Threat At OKC Elementary School Determined 'Non-Credible Threat'
A bomb threat that was made at an Oklahoma City elementary school Friday afternoon was confirmed to be a non-credible threat, according to Oklahoma City Police. Authorities responded to a bomb threat Friday afternoon at Fillmore Elementary School in southwest Oklahoma City. OCPD said the school was evacuated when authorities...
News On 6
Family Escapes After Home Catches On Fire In Yukon
Oklahoma City firefighters say two adults and four kids escaped a burning home in Yukon on Friday. Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene that afternoon. Crews say two dogs also escaped, but two cats died in the fire. There was extensive damage done to the...
News On 6
Man Detained After Multiple Buses Catch Fire At Southern Nazarene University
A scary situation Friday morning after three buses on Southern Nazarene University's campus caught fire. Now, clean up and an investigation is underway. Bethany and Warr Acres fire departments responded to the scene at 7 a.m. The fires happened behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald...
News On 6
1 Dead, 1 Injured After Being Struck By Car; Bethany Police Investigating
One person has died and another is injured after being hit by a car in Bethany, according to police. The incident happened near NW 21st St. & N. Rockwell Ave. on Friday night, police said. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Law Enforcement Uncover Blanchard Grow Farm
Officers in McClain County busted a massive pot grow in Blanchard, with deputies seizing more than 1,800 marijuana plants. The McClain County Sheriff's Office said this is the second bust at that location this year. Several workers have been questioned and released, and deputies are still investigating.
News On 6
Chat With The Chief: Dec. 9
This week, the Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting members of law enforcement all the way from Maryland. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Edmond Firefighters Go Through Zero Visibility Rescue Training
Edmond firefighters went through some zero visibility rescue training. The department posted a video of the training on Facebook this week. Department officials said firefighters usually navigate through buildings with little to no visibility, so training like this is important to making real life rescues go smoother.
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To Yukon House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was located at a home near Reno Avenue and North Westgate Drive. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Deputies Seize Computer From Deer Creek Teacher Accused Of Inappropriate Communication With Student
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has executed a search warrant at Deer Creek High School looking for evidence in the investigation of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student. Deer Creek High School teacher Sarah Hull-Degroat was arrested last week after school officials and law enforcement found out...
