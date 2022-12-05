Real talk: In December of 2019, nobody could have predicted what was to happen in 2020. But 2020 was a total outlier. Normally, people can rely on predictions. And right now, it’s that time of year when industry experts weigh in on what will be trending — and what those trends will mean for both retailers and consumers in 2023. From the impact of inflation to sustainability concerns to capturing fleeting consumer attention, brands, and retailers have their jobs cut out for them. For starters, Americans are lowering their ambitions and trading an appetite for success with more modest goals, writes...

9 MINUTES AGO