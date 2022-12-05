ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

David Peter Poquette

David Peter Poquette, of Clarksville, Tennessee formally DePere, Wisconsin passed away on December 8, 2022, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center surrounded by Betsy Glover and shortly after his brother, Richard (Dick) Poquette. Born February 19, 1952, Peter was one of 17 children born to Earl F. and Mary (Waznick) Poquette.
Ronnie Glynn sworn in as 67th District Tennessee State Representative | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 community supporters of Democratic Tennessee State Representative Ronnie Glynn attended his swearing-in ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, at Burt Elementary School. Elected to the office of State Representative for Tennessee’s 67th District on Nov. 8, Glynn becomes the first black state legislator...
Acorn Health in Clarksville joins Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Acorn Health as a new member in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 7. Clinical Director and Licensed Behavioral Analyst Ashley Metz said Acorn Health specializes in providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children or young adults with an autism diagnosis.
