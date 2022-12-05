Read full article on original website
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Lamborghini’s New Off-Road-Ready Huracán Sterrato Looks Like 602 HP of Fury
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is ready for its close-up. After months of teases, the Italian marque has finally unveiled the finished production version of its off-road-ready supercar at Art Basel Miami. The final Huracán variant certainly looks the part, but thanks to a host of technical features it can play it too. The Huracán Sterrato is easily the most aggressive version of the model in its eight-year history. The final car looks very close to the rally concept Lamborghini first showed off in 2019. What the automaker’s designers have done is taken the standard Huracan body, lifted it and outfitted it...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
electrek.co
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in December 2022
Here at Electrek we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through those thousands of miles of riding, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
Even After 18 Years In A Garage, This Ferrari Is Worth Millions
Following the F40 of 1987 — ranked among the best Ferraris of all time — Ferrari celebrated its 50th birthday with the F50. Albeit two years early, in 1995, to get ahead of looming changes to U.S. emissions laws. Said by the manufacturer to be derived directly from...
The Three-Wheeled 2023 Polaris Slingshot is All About Customization
More than 50 accessories are available in addition to dozens of colors combinations for the motorized trike
electrek.co
These are the most fun electric watercraft we tested this year
Here at Electrek we often get first dibs at testing some of the newest and most interesting electric watercraft in the industry. From electric boats to personal electric watercraft and everything in between, 2022 was a big year for anything electric that floats. These are some of the coolest and...
electrek.co
Ford’s new EV dealer network will result in one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US
Ford’s newly announced EV dealer network will result in the automaker operating one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US. Yesterday, we reported on Ford’s announcement that two-thirds of its dealers are joining the Model e program to sell electric vehicles. The result is that a...
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Rad Power Bikes launches RadTrike, first major e-bike maker with affordable 3-wheeler
Seattle-based electric bicycle manufacturer Rad Power Bikes has just unveiled its latest model, the RadTrike. Expanding upon Rad’s extensive line of diverse two-wheeled electric bicycles, the RadTrike offers a new three-wheeler option designed to open the door to a wider range of riders. How much does the RadTrike cost?
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
US-based startup claims its VTOL will have Mach 0.66 cruise speed and over 11,000 miles of range
The company claims the aerial vehicle can top any regular airliner.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
electrek.co
Uber riders in Las Vegas will soon be able to hitch a ride in an all-electric IONIQ5 robotaxi
If you are in the Las Vegas area, keep an eye out for fully electric IONIQ5 robotaxis. The Hyundai Motor Group’s joint venture, Motional, along with Uber, announced Wednesday the launch of their public robotaxi service in Las Vegas. Motional was established in March 2020 through a joint venture...
Car of the Week: This Space-Age 1957 Chrysler Concept Could Fetch Nearly $1 Million at Auction
Optimism defined the late 1950s for Americans, especially with the advent of the Space Age. The notion of going into outer space was especially inspiring to automotive designers, who added wings, fins and bubble windows to their creations, bringing a rocket-powered vision down to earth and offering car buyers the opportunity to park a piece of the future in their driveway. Some of the most outrageous designs came out of Detroit, with GM and Chrysler primarily vying for public attention with concept cars from the very beginning of the 1950s. By the end of the decade, things reached an extreme, and...
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
electrek.co
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
technologynetworks.com
Preventing Li-Ion Battery Fires by Putting the Brakes on Early
Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are used to power everything from smart watches to electric vehicles, thanks to the large amounts of energy they can store in small spaces. When overheated, however, they’re prone to catching fire or even exploding. But recent research published in ACS’ Nano Letters offers a possible solution with a new technology that can swiftly put the brakes on a Li-ion battery, shutting it down when it gets too hot.
