Read full article on original website
Related
AutoZone, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $25.30 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.5% to $2,565.00 in after-hours trading.
Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Is Elon Musk Unwittingly Helping Mark Zuckerberg? Why This Meta Analyst Can See Stock Doubling Within Months
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares slumped about 7% on Tuesday amid reports of a regulatory setback in Europe. Undeterred by the sell-off, Empirical Financial’s Whitney Tilson threw his weight behind the company and the stock. What Happened: Meta is facing at least eight headwinds and these have impacted the...
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why MEI Pharma Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY shares rose 43.5% to $0.2011 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares rose 27% to $0.6599 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS rose 23.4% to $0.7652 in pre-market trading. GitLab Inc....
Cramer Brings This S&P 500 Chart Analysis Under Spotlight: 'Broader Market Might Be In For A Bumpy Ride...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has sounded a word of caution, saying that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam, according to a CNBC report. “The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that the broader market might be in for a bumpy ride...
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?
YTD Return: -14.7%. The leading ETF tracking the S&P 500 Index is widely seen as a gauge of overall market health and is often used with top market-moving and macroeconomic news items. After ranking as the eighth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021, the ETF often topped the list in 2022 for other months.
This Apple Option Saw Massive Surge In Volumes: What Could Have Happened?
In the last five days, Apple Inc AAPL shares have risen 1.65% but failed to breach the $150 level. Options data shows that the 150-strike Call option with the Dec. 9 expiry has seen the maximum volume at 118,605, according to Barchart data. Interestingly, a significant rise in volumes has...
Tesla, Apple, MongoDB, GameStop, SentinelOne: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Retail Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Tuesday as recession worries weighed on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq closed 2% lower, while the Dow Jones ended 1.03% down and the S&P 500 declined 1.44%. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing retail investors’ attention:. 1. Tesla Inc...
2023 Predictions From Standard Chartered: Bitcoin $5,000, Gold Soars, And Trouble For Biden
According to Standard Chartered analysts, the present crypto winter might grow even colder. Eric Robertsen, the bank's Global Head of Research, forecasted numerous possibilities for 2023, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, falling to as low as $5,000 next year, along with the impeachment of President Joe Biden, among other unexpected shocks.
Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
Benzinga
Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet
Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
DuPont, Arch Capital, Rockwell Automation And This Agriculture Machinery King: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephanie Link of Hightower said DuPont de Nemours, Inc’s DD stock is down 13% year to date and yields 2%. The company is paying back debt and approved a new share repurchase program of up to $5 billion. Joseph Terranova of Virtus...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally 'Isn't Over'
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded lower on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.75% to $853 billion at 7:17 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Axie Infinity (AXS) +26.3% $8.70. Synthetix (ETHW) +7.75% $1.90. Cronos (CRO) +5.6% $0.07.
Rocket Lab USA Is Ready For Liftoff, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB with a price target of $10.00. Dedicated space companies have had a tough 2022, including Rocket Lab, said the analyst. Space firms that listed in 2021 are down a median 66%...
NRG Energy Bolsters Retail Platform Via $5.2B Vivint Smart Home Deal - What's On The Cards?
NRG Energy Inc NRG has agreed to acquire Vivint Smart Home Inc VVNT for $12 per share or $2.8 billion in an all-cash transaction. The consideration represents a premium of approximately 33% to Vivint's closing share price on December 5, 2022. Assuming the $2.4 billion of debt (net of cash),...
PepsiCo Plans Job Cuts In North America: Report
PepsiCo Inc PEP is slashing jobs in the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions. The move, the WSJ reported, proves that cost-cutting is reaching areas other than tech and media. The report added that the job cuts involve hundreds of positions in the company’s North America beverage...
Cramer Recommends Avoiding This Trump-Linked SPAC: Here's Why
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Symbotic Inc SYM is a "money-losing SPAC. We’re not recommending any money losers." "Everybody’s in this darn business," Cramer said when asked about Penn Entertainment Inc PENN. "I do like Penn. They’re good guys, but I can’t recommend the stock right now."
Comments / 0