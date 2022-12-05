Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
I love my Spotify Wrapped, but there's more to me than a list
As you tapped through your Instagram stories last week, you were probably bombarded with screenshots of other people's Spotify Wrapped or Apple Music Replay stats, perhaps even my own – because I am (unapologetically) part of the problem. Sharing our music interests with others isn't something new. People have...
ZDNet
How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets
Do you fancy yourself a Google Sheets power user? If so, you might have encountered an occasion or two where a handy drop-down list was necessary. This is especially so if you're building a spreadsheet that requires selecting from several options over and over. It's one thing if you have to type something a couple of times, but when you have to type those same items repeatedly, that repetition adds up.
ZDNet
Burger King just taught iPhone and Android users a brilliant lesson
Clearly, the last option is the one most favored by famous startup founders. But for the rest of us, we slip into habits, prejudices, and opinions that aren't always truly considered. Which is why a new ad may make you stop, as it did me, and wonder about the utterances...
ZDNet
Google brings Waze and Maps teams together in cost-cutting move
Google is bringing the Waze team across to the organization running Google Maps to cut costs. The Wall Street Journal reports that more than 500 employees at Waze will join Google's Geo organization, which is responsible for Maps, Earth and Street View. The move is happening today. There are no...
Comments / 0